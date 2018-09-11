Local Baskit is pairing the two greatest substances on earth – bacon and beer

Here's a little sampling of what will be available at the Bacon and Beer pairing event at Local Baskit this Wednesday. Is your mouth watering yet? Courtesy of Beth Richards / Local Baskit

You read that right – Local Baskit is about to host an event pairing the two greatest substances in the history of the universe: bacon and beer.

On Wednesday, the meal kit shop at 10 Ferry St. will open its doors for beer and bacon lovers – or in other words, everyone – from 5 to 7 p.m.

This event will feature beers from Concord’s own Lithermans Limited and Concord Craft Brewing Co., as well as Hobbs Tavern and Brewery, 603 Brewery, Henniker Brewing Co., White Birch Brewing and New Belgium. The bacon will come from Fox Country Smoke House in Canterbury.

This event will be something of a competition. Attendees will get to sample beers from each of the brewers – some brewers will have more than one beer to sample – as well as bacon from Fox Country. As they go from station to station, they’ll decide which beer goes best with the bacon – all of the bacon will be of the same variety. At the end of the event, the winner will be announced and Local Baskit will post that to their website and social media accounts the following day.

Owner Beth Richards said she wants this to become a series. In the past, she’s put on kielbasa-and-beer and cannolis-and-beer tastings, and she’s already planning on one in December pairing beer and gingerbread cookies. In February it will be Brothers Donuts and beer.

For this bacon and beer event, there are two types of admissions: regular and VIP. Regular admission is $5, while VIP is $10. The VIP admission gets you entry to the event plus a package of Fox Country Smoke House bacon and 5 percent off any purchase in the store that night. There were only about 40 VIP tickets left as of last Friday, so don’t dilly-dally. Tickets can be bought at localbaskit.com or at the door.

Insider staff

