Get to the Concord City Auditorium this weekend for the 28th Season-Opening Gala

Dancers with Turning Pointe Center of Dance perform a scene from The Nutcracker at the Concord City Auditorium in 2017. Turning Pointe will be featured at this year's Season-Opening Gala at the Audi on Sunday. Courtesy of Turning Pointe Center of Dance

It’s that time of year again – time to ring another full season of shows at the Concord City Auditorium with the 28th annual Season-Opening Gala.

The gala is always a big to-do at the Audi. It’s the kickoff show that serves as a sneak peak at all that’s to come in the season ahead. Beyond that, it’s basically a big party with a fun atmosphere full of anticipation and looking ahead to an entertaining fall and winter on the city stage.

Oh yeah, and it’s also free (thanks to the Walker Lecture Fund and Charter Trust Company) and open to anyone.

This year’s gala will be this Sunday. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with the Gala Party and Arts Fair, featuring an ice cream social with Arnie’s Place, art displays, the opportunity to climb aboard a Concord stage coach and a $3,000 raffle with 10 winners. The variety show will begin at 7 and wrap up by 8:30.

The emcee for the evening will be Eric Skoglund, a well-known actor in New Hampshire theater groups. Pre-show entertainment will be provided by the Strathspey and Reel Society – New Hampshire’s traditional Scottish orchestra. This group of Celtic music performers appeared at the Audi for decades in the past. “We are delighted to welcome them back to the Concord stage,” said Carol Bagan of the Friends of the Audi.

The first act of the variety show will be Concord Dance Academy, led by Cindy Flanagan, performing a preview of their Rhythm of the Night show, set for Jan. 19. The performance will feature 28 dancers doing a number to “What I Was Born to Do.”

The Concord Barbershop Chorus will sing “Cheek to Cheek” to preview their Sinatra-centered concert on Oct. 14.

Dancesteps Etc., a popular Epsom company which features specialty numbers, will present 13 dancers in “Strong.”

Turning Pointe Center of Dance will present Clara’s dream sequence from Act II of their popular The Nutcracker, an annual family-friendly performance and one of the city’s special holiday traditions.

Gen’s Dance Studio will perform “Someone in the Crowd.” This is the 50th anniversary of Gen Woodward’s Concord studio. She is the dean of the dance instructors, “and an amazing dancer herself,” Bagan said.

The Community Players of Concord will preview their fall production of Annie as Annie and the Orphans perform “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”

Eastern Ballet Institute will perform “Sphere Games” in a preview of their June recital.

Concord Dance Academy will bring on the elves for “Mr. Santa,” a highlight of its annual Holiday Spectacular show benefiting local causes.

This is just a small sample of what the show will contain. For more info, contact producer David Murdo at 344-4747.

Free tickets are available at Gibson’s Bookstore and the UPS Store. Tickets will also be available at the door.

