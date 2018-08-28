Bulletin Board: Library card month, stamp collectors and Toastmasters moving

Stamp collectors to hold meeting

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Sept. 18, beginning at 1 pm. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories abut stamp collecting.

For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

Sign up for a library card in September

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and this year Concord Public Library is celebrating by:

Giving welcome bags with library swag and goodies to every patron who signs up for a card in September

Raffling off an Amazon Echo Smart speaker for teens and adults and a Fire 7 Kids Edition for children

Trivia challenges via social media

Selfies with this year’s Honorary Chairs for Library Card Sign-up Month – The Incredibles!

And, once again this year, CPL is in a friendly competition against other N.H. libraries to win the Granite State Library Card Challenge trophy for signing up the most new patrons in September!

Nicole Schulze

Horseshoe Pond Toastmasters making moves

After 15 years of meeting on Wednesdays at noon, we at Horseshoe Pond Toastmasters have changed to Fridays at noon at Northeast Delta Dental, Building 2, second floor.

The change will start Friday, Sept. 7.

Iva Roger de Coverly

AARP to offer Bicycle-Friendly Driver workshop

Learn to be a bicycle-friendly driver at an upcoming workshop at the Center for Health Promotion. There is discounted admission for AARP members and their one guest, at $5 per person.

Hundreds of cyclists are killed in traffic accidents each year in the U.S., and thousands more are injured. Whether you’re a cyclist or not, it’s everyone’s responsibility to do everything we can to prevent these tragedies on New Hampshire roadways and beyond.

Find out more by attending the Bicycle Friendly Driver workshop at the Center for Health Promotion, 49 S. Main St., Concord, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 15. Registrations are required by calling 230-7300.

Be educated on the best and safest way to share the road with bicyclists!

Jamie Bulen

Concord Regional VNA offers Aging Mastery Program

Concord Regional VNA is offering a 12-week Aging Mastery Program for caregivers, a nationwide program from the National Council on Aging. The program educates family caregivers about the impacts of caregiving and provides tools to stay healthier throughout the caregiving journey. It takes place on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 20 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, Concord. There is no class on Thanksgiving.

The 12 core classes are focused on:

Caregiver Perspectives: Assessing Our Needs

Navigating Longer Lives: The Basics of Aging Mastery

Exercise and You

Sleep

Healthy Eating and Hydration

Financial Fitness

Advance Planning

Healthy Relationships

Medication Management

Community Engagement

Falls Prevention

Caregiver Playbook: Planning, Connecting, and Doing

There is no fee to attend this program and space is limited. Registration is required. To register, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815, or visit crvna.org.

Andy Morse

