Intown Concord hosting art walk, photo hunt

Can you guess where you'd find this in Concord? It's a clue put out by Intown Concord for this year's Evening en Blanc put on by the Concord Hospital Trust. Michelle Motuzas Johnson / For the Insider

Now that Market Days has come and gone, the folks at Intown Concord have a little more time to plan more downtown events.

And next up on the list is an artisan walk or more formally known as “Discover Art” as part of their Discover Downtown series on Thursday. The walk is 5 to 9 p.m. and completely free for any and all to go to. There’s no sign-ups or meeting spots, just around 20 local merchants taking part.

The whole point is to showcase area artists and artisans, and everyone has a little something special planned for the evening.

Little River Oriental Rugs is bringing in their rug fixer to show just how to repair one of those beautiful pieces that keep your feet all cozy while walking around your house. Pompanoosuc Mills will have three of its artists on hand, with a drawing for a chance to take home a Marcia Crumley original.

Spots like Squid Flip, Gems First and Fifty Home will all be open and looking for folks to stop by. A complete list and a map will be posted on Intown’s Facebook page before Thursday. And if you’re still not sure exactly where to go, there will be balloons at each location to let you know.

On another note, you’ve probably heard of Concord Hospital Trust’s annual Evening En Blanc. This will be the sixth year of the ‘chic picnic,’ based on the popular Dinner en Blanc, launched in Paris 30 years ago.

It’s held at a surprise location, where diners arrive with their own picnic basket and enjoy an evening of dining, dancing and live entertainment. The secret location of the dinner – with a French twist – which will be held Aug. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m., is announced just two hours before the event. Sounds kinda cool, right?

Well, Intown Executive Director Michelle Motuzas Johnson is on the event’s board and thought it would be nice to have a little fun with folks. So a couple Wednesdays ago (July 11 to be exact) Motuzas Johnson posted a very vague and artsy picture from the location. As you can see, it doesn’t give too much away. And each Wednesday until the week of the event – five in all – Motuzas Johnson will post a different picture of the location on Facebook.

“Of course we’re not hoping people figure it out, but rather get more interested,” she said.

But if you do happen to guess the correct spot (which is in Concord), you will get two free tickets to the event.

Tickets are $50 for an individual reservation. You can also get a prepared picnic for an additional $25.

To find out what is provided and what you need to bring, or to purchase tickets, visit ch-trust.org and go to the Events tab.

For more information, call Concord Hospital Trust at 227-7000, ext. 5234.

