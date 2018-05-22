Best Place to Ski 2018 – Pats Peak

Pats Peak is a great family friendly mountain with day and night skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing. It is one of the state’s most accessible learn-to-ski-and snowboard mountains and is one of the largest night-skiing facilities in all of Northern New England. With trails for all ability levels, terrain parks and snowtubing there is something for everyone. Pats Peak has everything you need with rentals, ski/snowboard lessons, kids programs, childcare and more. 100% snowmaking coverage guarantees great conditions all season long. Kids 5 and under ski free anytime when accompanied by a ticketed adult.