Best Place to Ski 2018 – Pats Peak

Pats Peak

Best Place to Ski

Address:
686 Flanders Rd,
Henniker, NH

Phone:
(603) 428-3245
Website:
https://www.patspeak.com/
Pats Peak is a great family friendly mountain with day and night skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing. It is one of the state’s most accessible learn-to-ski-and snowboard mountains and is one of the largest night-skiing facilities in all of Northern New England. With trails for all ability levels, terrain parks and snowtubing there is something for everyone. Pats Peak has everything you need with rentals, ski/snowboard lessons, kids programs, childcare and more. 100% snowmaking coverage guarantees great conditions all season long. Kids 5 and under ski free anytime when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

2nd Place

Sunapee Mountain

3rd Place

Gunstock

