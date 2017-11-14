Wreath-laying ceremony to celebrate Franklin Pierce’s birthday

Major General William N. Reddel III, adjutant general of Army and Air Nation Guard of New Hampshire, and Eagle Scout Matthew Steinhauser of Concord’s Troop 88 place a wreath on the grave of President Franklin Pierce at Old North cemetery Tuesday. GEOFF FORESTER

Franklin Pierce, the only U.S. president from the great state of New Hampshire, would be 213 years old on Thanksgiving.

And every November, on or around his birthday, the White House sends a wreath to be placed at his gravesite to commemorate the president’s date of birth and contributions serving in the country’s highest office.

And since it would be a little tough to have a ceremony on Thanksgiving – with all the other things people have going on that day – the folks at the Pierce Manse have scheduled the annual honoring of our president for Nov. 21.

Beginning at 10 a.m. next Tuesday, there will be a wreath laying at Pierce’s grave at the Old North Cemetery on North State Street.

Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard and the Pierce Brigade will lay the wreath, present the colors and a salute. Students from the Christa McAuliffe School will also participate in the ceremony.

After the wreath laying, the public is invited to head over to the Pierce Manse (14 Horseshoe Pond Lane) for a reception.

The Pierce family lived in what is now known as the Pierce Manse from 1842-1848.

Originally located on Montgomery Street, the house was moved to its current location in 1971, and is now a place to learn about the history of Pierce and his family.

For those of you who don’t know, Pierce was the 14th president and served one term in office.

As you can see, his legacy is a pretty big deal, so why not do your part and honor it next Tuesday.

Insider staff

Related Posts