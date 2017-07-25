Concord Food Co-op introduces online shopping

Ciara Navarria picks out some produce to fill an order under the Concord Food Co-op's new eShop. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Ciara Navarria picks out some produce to fill an order under the Concord Food Co-op's new eShop. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

These days, it seems like you can order just about anything online.

While it’s convenient, we’re still big fans of supporting local businesses.

But now you can do both – at least at the Concord Food Co-op. A few weeks back, the Co-op launched an online Co-op eShop (powered by Rosie) to allow its customers to do all their grocery shopping from their computer, tablet or smartphone.

“The online purchasing convenience, it’s definitely moving that way,” said Greg Lessard, the Co-op’s director of development. “And a part of our consumers are going to want that.”

It’s really simple to get going. All you have to do is go to the Co-op website (concordfoodcoop.coop) and click on the Co-op eShop tab.

When you begin your first shopping experience, you’ll be prompted to create an account with Rosie, which is super easy.

From there, you’ll be brought directly to the Co-op store.

Then you can begin filling out what you need. We suggest making a list before starting your shopping “trip” like you’re going to the store, but that’s just how we like to do things. We hate when we forget stuff.

“It’s not any different than many other ways we shop online,” Lessard said.

Outside of the hotbar items, anything that’s at the Co-op will be available for you to order online. And all the sales and deals you find in the store are applicable through the e-Shop. The only requirement is that you must spend a minimum of $30, plus there’s a $1.99 convenience fee – but that’s pretty cheap to have someone do all your shopping.

“At the end of the work day, people want to get their groceries and go home,” Lessard said.

Once you’ve picked out the number of apples you’d like, the cereal for the week and what snacks you need, visit your cart to complete your order.

“And if they have staples they order week after week, they can save them,” Lessard said.

You must then “checkout,” select in-store pickup and provide your phone number.

You have the ability to choose your pickup date and time (from what’s available) and then review your order to make sure you got everything. This is where that list comes in might handy.

Once you’ve entered your credit card payment info, Ciara Navarria, who manages the eShop and does all the picking, will then go through the store with your list, pick out what you wanted and go through the checkout process for you.

When you arrive for your pickup, you can either call from the parking lot and have your groceries brought to you or go inside and get them yourself. All you need is your confirmation code, which will be sent to your email after you place an order.

Now, we know what you’re thinking – “How do I know I’ll get the best possible product?”

Well, the Co-op wants you to keep using this service, so they want to make sure the best of the best is selected for you, just as if you are doing it – like the old days. You can even give descriptions of what you’re looking for in your fruits and veggies, including weights, and how you want your deli meat sliced.

“We realize that’s a concern and we’re taking great care that it’s done properly,” Lessard said. “She’s going out of her way to pick items that people are going to be pleased with.”

Plus, Navarria is doing this full-time, so the consistency will be there week after week.

“I try to do it right in the morning so it’s nice and fresh,” Navarria said.

For more info, visit concordfoodcoop.coop/eshop.

