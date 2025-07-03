Hopkinton Town Band to headline Henniker celebration

Join us in Community Park on Tuesday, July 8 as Henniker holds its annual Independence Day Celebration with a performance by the Hopkinton Town Band at the Angela Robinson Bandstand.

The Hopkinton Town Band, with members from across the state, is carrying on the great tradition of community bands extending back to the 1800s. Disbanded during World War II, the band was reborn in 1965 to march in the annual Little League Parade and was soon asked to perform Memorial Day and at the Hopkinton State Fair.

Since that second beginning, the Hopkinton Town Band has grown into a successful community concert band. The band’s volunteer, no-audition-needed membership has waxed and waned in the past five decades, growing from eight players all the way to 50.

Current band membership, under the baton of Jim Wojewoda, stands at about 35 regular players, who range from college students to octogenarians united by a passion for musical performance. From its home at Contoocook’s Jane Lewellen Bandstand, the Hopkinton Town Band maintains a busy concert schedule from Memorial Day through the winter holidays.

Their repertoire will include lots of Patriotic favorites to highlight our nation’s birthday, as well as many contemporary classics and a salute to the Military. Their performance is sponsored by the Henniker Area Rotary Club.

Grab your space in Community Park, put down your blanket or beach chairs and prepare for a lively evening in the good company of your friends, neighbors and loved ones. Bring a picnic supper or visit one of Henniker’s local establishments before or after the concert to complete the evening. Or, try some of the fare offered by our evening’s featured food vendor, Teenie Weenies.

The Henniker Summer Music Series is presented by the town of Henniker. Concerts take place at the Angela Robinson Bandstand in Community Park on Main Street beginning at 6 p.m. (In case of rain, the concert will be held upstairs at the adjacent Community Center). All concerts are free (although donations are welcome).

Check the Facebook page: https://facebook.com/HennikerConcert for up-to-date weather information. For more information on the series head to http://www.HennikerConcerts.com.

Related Posts