Honoring engaged community members

The 37th annual

Recognition & Community Service

Awards Night was hosted at

the Baker Free Library on

June 12. Nine recipients

were recognized and received awards for their

dedication and service to

our community and the

Rotary Club.

Recipients are as follows:

■ Community Service

Award – The Bow Garden Club for donating many

hours to the beautification

of Bow, including decorating town buildings for

Memorial Day and

Christmas holidays,

planting and maintaining

several gardens, including

Rotary Park, and the

Gazebo Garden, gardens at

the Community Building

and Town Office. They

have held fundraisers to

provide scholarships, donated to Bow’s Human Services Department and supported the Bow Rotary

Auction.

■ Club Service Award –

Ryan Anastasi for being the

first to volunteer to fill vacant roles, and Bill Ames,

who plays an active role on

many committees and projects, including the merger

of the Hooksett Area Rotary Club as a satellite club

of Bow Rotary.

■ Vocational Service

Award – Kaitlin Camidge,

who “hit the ground running” as the new director of

the Baker Free Library in

2024. In just seven months

on the job, she has made a

“great impression” on library patrons.

■ New Generations Service Award – David Farr for

the many hours spent as a

coach and mentor to youths

in the community.

■ International Service

Award – Dick Swett, who

has worked extensively

with multiple Rotary clubs

to improve health care,

economics and productivity to

impoverished communities

in Africa.

■ Paul Harris Fellow –

Cheryl Lindler for contributing $2,000 to the Rotary Foundation; Tamar

Roberts for her long history

of immeasurable contributions of time and effort to

Bow Rotary; and Matt

Dodge as a past Bow Rotary

Club President.

Related Posts