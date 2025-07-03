Honoring engaged community members

The 37th annual
Recognition & Community Service
Awards Night was hosted at
the Baker Free Library on
June 12. Nine recipients
were recognized and received awards for their
dedication and service to
our community and the
Rotary Club.
Recipients are as follows:
■ Community Service
Award – The Bow Garden Club for donating many
hours to the beautification
of Bow, including decorating town buildings for
Memorial Day and
Christmas holidays,
planting and maintaining
several gardens, including
Rotary Park, and the
Gazebo Garden, gardens at
the Community Building
and Town Office. They
have held fundraisers to
provide scholarships, donated to Bow’s Human Services Department and supported the Bow Rotary
Auction.
■ Club Service Award –
Ryan Anastasi for being the
first to volunteer to fill vacant roles, and Bill Ames,
who plays an active role on
many committees and projects, including the merger
of the Hooksett Area Rotary Club as a satellite club
of Bow Rotary.
■ Vocational Service
Award – Kaitlin Camidge,
who “hit the ground running” as the new director of
the Baker Free Library in
2024. In just seven months
on the job, she has made a
“great impression” on library patrons.
■ New Generations Service Award – David Farr for
the many hours spent as a
coach and mentor to youths
in the community.
■ International Service
Award – Dick Swett, who
has worked extensively
with multiple Rotary clubs
to improve health care,
economics and productivity to
impoverished communities
in Africa.
■ Paul Harris Fellow –
Cheryl Lindler for contributing $2,000 to the Rotary Foundation; Tamar
Roberts for her long history
of immeasurable contributions of time and effort to
Bow Rotary; and Matt
Dodge as a past Bow Rotary
Club President.