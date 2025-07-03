CLASS OF 2026 ANNOUNCED

Leadership New Hampshire is proud to announce its Class of 2026.

This 34th cohort includes 44 accomplished associates selected through the most competitive application cycle in the program’s history. Over the next nine months, these associates will engage in an immersive experience that deepens their knowledge of New Hampshire, builds lasting cross-sector relationships, and inspires greater civic leadership across the state.

The Class of 2026, representing a wide range of sectors and regions, will begin their journey in September with an opening retreat in Greenfield. Throughout the year, they will explore the issues and institutions shaping New Hampshire and form connections that last far beyond graduation.

“The Class of 2026 represents the best of New Hampshire. They are diverse in geography, background, and perspective, but united in their commitment to making a positive impact,” said Leadership New Hampshire Executive Director Will Stewart.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these 44 exceptional leaders into the LNH community, and we look forward to seeing how they grow, connect, and contribute to our state in the years ahead.”

The members of the Leadership New Hampshire Class of 2026 include residents from the Concord area:

Heather Barto of Concord, Administrator, Contracts Quality Management at New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services

Tanya Frost of Bow, Vice President of Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central and Northern New Hampshire

Ian Hart of Hopkinton, Chief Financial Officer at New Hampshire Community Development Authority

Bill Hickey of Bow, President at The HL Turner Group

Felicia Gennetti Horton of Bow, Director of Community Life at RiverWoods Manchester

Sal Prizio of Concord, Executive Director at Capitol Center for the Arts

Betsey Rhynhart of Hopkinton, Vice President Population Health at Concord Hospital

Amanda Savage of Concord, Business Development Manager at North Branch Construction

Ally Snell of Concord, Community Partnerships Manager at The Nature Conservancy

Sheila Vargas Torres of Concord, Community Relations Manager at Fidelity Investments

Chrissy Vander Hook of Northwood, Senior Program Coordinator & OCR MOA

Julia Williams of Hopkinton, Executive Director, Strategy & System Transformation at Mass General Brigham

Related Posts