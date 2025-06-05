Giving Back

A local 4-H club, the Tractor Rascals of Warner, completely restored and donated a lawnmower to an elderly community member, Lisa Ashburner. Dakota Glover, the club leader, received this Husqvarna tractor a few months ago. It sat for a while and did not run very well. They took it over to the Tractor Rascals home base at Webster Small Engine Repair, where the club members removed and cleaned the carburetor, performed an oil and filter change, replaced the battery and gave it a well-deserved bath.

As a club, they decided to give back to the community. Dakota put the word out and met Ashburner, who is recently retired, lives alone and push-mows her nearly one-acre yard. It was a unanimous decision to donate their project. Delivering the tractor was Aidan and Declan Coffin, although the whole club put work into this project. This is the power of kids in 4-H and their mission to make an impact on the local community.

