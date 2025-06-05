June 5

Books & Brew: 5:30 p.m. Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jsalemy@concordnh.gov

California Dreamin’: 8 a.m. Oil paintings by Janie Snowden, on display during bakery hours through June 30. Free. Crust & Crumb Baking Co., 126 North Main St., Concord. janiesnowden@gmail.com

Evening Storytime: 6 to 7 p.m. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord

Healing Yoga: 8:30 to 9:25 a.m. All-levels, gentle, and inclusive yoga class. $55. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org

IDEA Grant: Expectations for Activity Narratives: 1 to 3 p.m. USD. NH Dept. of Education, 25 Hall St., Concord

McLane Center Pollinator Garden in Pictures Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Rd., Concord

NH Furniture Masters – Chairmen’s Show: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. NH Furniture Masters Gallery, 49 South Main St., Concord. 603-898-0242. admin@furnituremasters.org

Raise the Bar Trivia: 6 to 8 p.m. USD. Lithermans Brewing Company, 126 Hall St., Ste B, Concord

June 6

California Dreamin’: 8 a.m. Oil paintings by Janie Snowden. Free. Crust & Crumb Baking Co., 126 North Main St., Concord. janiesnowden@gmail.com

First Friday by Intown Concord: 4 to 8 p.m. Celebrate community downtown. Free. Main Street, Concord. events@intownconcord.org

NH Furniture Masters – Chairmen’s Show: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. NH Furniture Masters Gallery, 49 South Main St., Concord

Super Stellar Friday: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Zodiac: 6:30 p.m. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord. (603) 271-7827

Susan Werner: 7:30 p.m. BNH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord

Taylorville: 8 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord

June 7

California Dreamin’: 8 a.m. Oil paintings by Janie Snowden. Free. Crust & Crumb Baking Co., 126 North Main St., Concord

NH Furniture Masters – Chairmen’s Show: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. NH Furniture Masters Gallery, 49 South Main St., Concord

Storytime Stations at the Heights: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jsalemy@concordnh.gov

Turtle Rescue: 11 a.m. Free. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. (603) 225-8670. jsalemy@concordnh.gov

June 8

California Dreamin’: 8 a.m. Oil paintings by Janie Snowden. Free. Crust & Crumb Baking Co., 126 N Main St., Concord. janiesnowden@gmail.com

NH Furniture Masters – Chairmen’s Show: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. NH Furniture Masters Gallery, 49 South Main St., Concord

Tour de NH 2025 – Rail Trail Bike Ride: 12 a.m. to 12 a.m. Free. New Hampshire Rail Trails, Concord. amanda@bwanh.org

June 9

Cuddle Babies Lapsit: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord

Fitness & Core – Monday: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fitness class for all skill levels. $55. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org

NH Furniture Masters – Chairmen’s Show: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. NH Furniture Masters Gallery, 49 South Main St., Concord. 603-898-0242

Related Posts