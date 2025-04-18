A summer for sports lovers

Sports camps offered in the Concord area

By ALEXANDER RAPP

Insider staff

In and around the capital city, there are opportunities in the summer for kids of all ages to spend time outside while doing what they love most. The following list is a compilation of various summer sports camps encompassing multiple sports, age groups and interests.

Concord Parks and Recreation

Parks and Rec offers many summer camp options for sports lovers, such as a soccer camp in collaboration with Seacoast United Soccer Club, TIDE Basketball Camps, Learn to Row with Concord Crew, Bluey Dance Camp and Camp Wild “for a week of wild nature exploration.”

Capital City Sports and Fitness

CCSF has a large, 8-week program with sessions for kids ages six to twelve years old. This youth development program is flexible throughout its duration. It includes sports instruction and fitness-based games.

Project S.T.O.R.Y. (Supporting Truth Of Rising Youth)

This is a volunteer organization that offers sports programs focused on empowering youth from under-resourced communities in Concord. They offer outdoor soccer programs in the summer, and basketball and dance programs throughout the year.

Rundlett/Deerfield Advantage Tennis

Concord High School’s tennis coaches Greg Malette and Kevin Parsons started the Rundlett/Deerfield Tennis Camp and partnered with the nonprofit Advantage Kids to develop a summer camp. The camps will start late June and run until July 24 in two groups for first to third graders and fourth to eighth graders. They have also partnered with Project S.T.O.R.Y. to provide an intro to tennis camp in the summer – dates yet to be announced.

Epsom Youth Athletic Association

The Epsom Youth Athletic Association offers soccer, basketball, softball, baseball, and tee ball programs for Epsom children who range between Pre-K and eighth grade.

USA Ninja Challenge Concord

Ninja is a growing sport, similar to obstacle course racing and gymnastics. The local USA Ninja Challenge gym in Concord will have week-long summer camps Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for different age groups from six to 13 years old and a teen camp for kids over 12. These camps start as early as June 23 and end August 8.

Seacoast United Soccer Club

New Hampshire’s premier and only semi-professional soccer team will offer co-ed day camps in June and August for kids ages six to 14.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats

In Manchester, the Fisher Cats will have multiple camps for kids aged six to 15 and will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

