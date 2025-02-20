Place your orders

Calling all farmers and gardeners: Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire’s annual spring bulk order is a collective buying program for organic farming and gardening supplies. No minimum order. No shipping charges. You don’t have to be a member to order, though members pay less. Save on supplies and support the association at the same time!

Bulk order products include soil amendments, organic cover crop seeds, potting mixes and composts, seed-starting supplies, organic pest control products, farming and gardening supplies, and so much more! Special orders are welcome!

Order by March 1, 2025. Pick-ups are scheduled for March 22 in Andover, Walpole, and Weare, or March 23 in Rochester.

Visit bulkorderstore.nofanh.org to place an order.

