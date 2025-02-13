Festival receives Academy Award qualifying status

The New Hampshire Film Festival recently achieved status as an Academy Award-qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards in a new category: documentary shorts. The festival previously received this distinction in the categories of live-action shorts and animation shorts. This third milestone solidifies the festival’s status as a platform for short filmmakers worldwide, providing a direct pathway to Oscar eligibility.

“For more than two decades, we’ve been committed to celebrating and elevating the art of short filmmaking,” said Dan Hannon, festival co-founder and industry director. “This expansion furthers our mission to support and reward extraordinary work, connecting filmmakers with unparalleled opportunities.”

The New Hampshire Film Festival joins a roster of international festivals, such as Cannes, Sundance, and Toronto, that carry Academy Award-qualifying status in multiple categories. The festival continues to amplify the creative voice of northern New England while championing independent filmmakers from across the globe.

“Earning this Academy Award-qualifying status has been a goal since the festival’s inception, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our hard work recognized in this way,” said Nicole Gregg, festival founding director. “Our team’s dedication and passion have been the driving forces behind this achievement, and it’s an honor to provide filmmakers with such a significant opportunity.”

The festival’s awardees of the Live Action Shorts Jury Award, Animation Shorts Jury Award, and now, the Documentary Shorts Jury Award, will qualify to enter the Short Films competition for the concurrent Oscar season. Recipients will be eligible for Academy Awards consideration without the standard theatrical run, provided compliance with the Academy’s rules.

Several Concord locals have garnered accolades at the festival over the years. Last year, father-son duo Dan and Samuel Habib won Best Feature Documentary for The Ride Ahead, and Ian Scura received the Filmmaker of the Year award for directing A Handmade Life and Liquid, Fragile, Perishable. Other local awardees include Chris Stinson, who won the 2011 Van McLeod Award, Adam Jones, who received the 2019 Audience Choice Documentary Award for FISH & MEN, and Michael Barnett, awarded New Hampshire Filmmaker of the Year in 2019 and Best NH Feature Documentary for The Mars Generation in 2017.

The 23rd Annual New Hampshire Film Festival will take place Oct. 16-19 in Portsmouth. Film and screenplay submissions are now open through the festival’s website: http://www.nhfilmfestival.com.

