Dining hall renovations complete

North Branch Construction is pleased to announce the successful completion of several renovations at St. Paul’s School in Concord. The renovations, which took place over the summer, focused on the Coit Dining Hall and aimed to enhance the dining experience for students and staff.

The project included a comprehensive range of upgrades and improvements, beginning with the installation of a new epoxy floor in the dish room. This durable and easy-to-maintain flooring solution helps streamline operations and improve cleanliness in one of the busiest areas of the dining hall. In the kitchen area, North Branch Construction facilitated critical mechanical and electrical upgrades to support new kitchen and service equipment. These upgrades were designed to improve efficiency, safety, and the ability to handle increased food preparation demands.

A new food storage room was built and finished in the Middle Dining Hall. This new space offers enhanced storage capacity, ensuring that St. Paul’s School can better manage food inventory and supply for its dining services. The corridors of Coit Dining Hall were updated with new finishes and trim work, creating a refreshed, modern aesthetic throughout the space. The updates optimize the overall functionality and visual appeal of the dining hall.

“We are pleased to have partnered with St. Paul’s School to complete these essential renovations,” said Joseph H. Campbell, President of North Branch Construction. “The improvements we made to Coit Dining Hall will help the St. Paul’s School community excel in meeting the needs of students and staff for years to come.”

