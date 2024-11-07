A Players musical

The Pittsfield Players will bring Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Into the Woods to The Scenic Theater, located at 6 Depot St. in Pittsfield, beginning with opening night on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. This production, known for its unique storytelling and memorable characters, will intertwine several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (of beanstalk fame), and Rapunzel, taking audiences on a journey to explore the consequences of wishes and the complexities of happily-ever-after.

Directed by Catherine Martinez, this adaptation aims to delve into the deeper, human side of these fairy tale characters. “Our production of Into the Woods goes beyond the familiar stories,” Martinez shared. “We want to reveal the layers of humanity and challenge our audience to see both the humor and the challenges these characters face.”

The cast features Eric and Kelsey Berthiaume in the roles of the Baker and the Baker’s Wife, bringing an emotional depth to the storyline as a couple pursuing their dream of having a family. Seraphim Afflick will appear as the Witch, a pivotal role that binds the characters’ quests together and brings an unpredictable element to the plot. The Players’ cast and crew have been rehearsing rigorously, with a mix of seasoned local actors and new talent making their debut on the Scenic Theater stage.

Into the Woods will run for five performances, offering both evening and matinee options. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20, with discounts available for members of the Pittsfield Players. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.pittsfieldplayers.org or reserved by calling the box office at (603) 435-8852.

The Pittsfield Players is a community theater group with a long-standing commitment to fostering a love for the arts in the Pittsfield area. Known for their dedication to bringing high-quality productions to the community, the Players offer a platform for local talent to showcase their skills in various roles both on and off the stage.

For more information about upcoming events, contact the Pittsfield Players at general@pittsfieldplayers.org.