Legendary guitarist performs free recital

Concord Community Music School is excited to announce an extraordinary musical event in honor of the school’s 40th anniversary year and in conjunction with the new Concord Sound & Color Festival (Oct. 18-19). Legendary guitarist Eliot Fisk will perform a free recital at CCMS (23 Wall St. in downtown Concord) on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in our historic Recital Hall. Fisk is known worldwide as a charismatic performer famed for his adventurous and virtuosic repertoire. He is also celebrated for his willingness to take art music into unusual venues (schools, assisted living facilities, and even logging camps and prisons). He continues to be guided by the belief that “music is our common language, a metaphor for all that is noble in the human race.” After five decades before the public, he remains (as his mentor Andres Segovia once wrote) “at the top line of our artistic world.”

Seating is limited; reserve your seats for the free concert at ccmusicschool.org/event/eliotfisk-in-concert.

