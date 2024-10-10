FEELING FESTIVE FOR FALL?

Celebrate the best of fall at the 77th annual Warner Fall Foliage Festival on Oct. 11-13, and help support local nonprofits, schools, and cultural activities. Since 1947, the people of Warner have hosted the Warner Fall Foliage Festival to welcome old and new friends to our community. With hundreds of local volunteers helping to put on the event and raise money for community organizations, the Festival has donated thousands of dollars to these organizations to support the growth and enrichment of local culture, music, art, sports, town and school projects, parks, and facilities.

The 2024 festival includes midway rides, crafts & farmers market, 5k road race, oxen competition, children’s parade, ice cream eating contest, and more. For full schedule, wfff.org/events.

Want to celebrate Warner’s 250th birthday by walking alongside the float, a giant birthday cake, on Sunday? Meet on Old Main Rd. at noon for the 1 p.m. parade. Party hats and favors will be provided! RSVP by emailing warnernh250@gmail.com.

