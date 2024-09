Join Patricia O’Connor on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. for Courageous Conversations. A nurse practitioner and author, O’Connor will guides you through the end-of-life courageous conversations. Held at MainStreet BookEnds Gallery, 16 East Main Street, Warner. O’C on nor ’s book ”Navigating Life’s Final Journey” will be available at the b o ok s tore Thanks to Granite VNA, this program available & free to all.

