‘Constructs’ at the Gallery

PILLAR Gallery + Projects (Concord, NH) fifth exhibition, CONSTRUCTS, explores distinct visual languages in geometric abstraction and sculptural form. Artists include Eric Katzman, Trevor Toney, Jenny McGee Dougherty, Damion Silver, and Don Williams.

Each artist has a unique vocabulary and grammar centered around defined shape and form, from precisely crafted minimalism to exploratory expression. The exhibition focuses heavily on composition and design, including functional ceramics, sculpture, shape-driven abstract paintings and collage.

Damion Silver is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work spans printmaking, assemblage & sculpture. Silver’s practice focuses on repeated forms, and ideas of addition and subtraction. Linear bent-wood sculptures echo similar structures in the artists’ relief prints.

Don Williams is a NH-based ceramicist and sculptor. The artist works with clay, assembling elements to create engaging new forms that reference architecture, landscape, manufactured parts and artifacts. The carefully constructed ceramic works are richly textured and glazed, alluding to rust, corrugation, steel, concrete, and aluminum.

Eric Katzman is a New Hampshire based painter and curator. The artists using searching and active marks to create shape-driven abstractions that process memory, or as the artist describes, “my visual vocabulary, through impressions and memories, is grown and developed. Like gardening, I prune branching ideas and images, discarding elements while emphasizing others.”

Jenny McGee Dougherty, a Maine based artist, she practices the art of noticing and translating her experiences in her own visual vocabulary. Her paintings become an archive of patterns, colors, and shapes.

Trevor Toney is a sculptor, furniture-maker and painter. He creates wall-hanging and free-standing sculpture as well as paintings made from plywood, wood veneer and acrylic paint. The work blurs the line between art and craft and has a distinct and familiar form.

PILLAR Gallery + Projects is located at 205 N State St. Concord.

