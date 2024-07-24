Cappies 2024: Active Aging

Active Aging sponsored by Havenwood Heritage Heights
55+ Communities
1. Havenwood Heritage Heights, Concord
2. John H. Whitaker Place, Concord
3. Granite Ledges of Concord
Assisted Living
1. Havenwood Heritage Heights, Concord
2. John H. Whitaker Place, Concord
3. Presidential Oaks, Concord
Home Health Care
1. Granite VNA, multiple locations
2. Age At Home, Concord
3. Visiting Angels, multiple locations
Retirement Homes
1. Havenwood Heritage Heights, Concord
2. Presidential Oaks, Concord
3. Granite Ledges of Concord
3. Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen
Senior Center
1. Good Life Programs, Concord
2. White Birch Center, Henniker
3. Suncook Senior Center
Senior Transportation Service
1. HHH Transportation Van
2. Concord Area Transit
3. Friends Program, Concord