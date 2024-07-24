Cappies 2024: Active Aging

Active Aging sponsored by Havenwood Heritage Heights

 

55+ Communities

1. Havenwood Heritage Heights, Concord

2. John H. Whitaker Place, Concord

3. Granite Ledges of Concord

 

 

Assisted Living

 

1. Havenwood Heritage Heights, Concord

2. John H. Whitaker Place, Concord

3. Presidential Oaks, Concord

 

 

Home Health Care

1. Granite VNA, multiple locations

2. Age At Home, Concord

3. Visiting Angels, multiple locations

 

 

 

Retirement Homes

 

1. Havenwood Heritage Heights, Concord

2. Presidential Oaks, Concord

3. Granite Ledges of Concord

 

3. Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen

 

Senior Center

 

1. Good Life Programs, Concord

2. White Birch Center, Henniker

3. Suncook Senior Center

 

 

Senior Transportation Service

 

1. HHH Transportation Van

2. Concord Area Transit

3. Friends Program, Concord

