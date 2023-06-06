City newsletter: Budget hearings continue for Concord

Here’s a look at what was included in last week’s City Newsletter:

Upcoming Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: June 14, 6 p.m.

City Council: June 12, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: June 21, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh. legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month and we pride ourselves on being a welcoming city for all. The City of Concord does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, marital status, national/ethnic origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, transgender or disability in its programs, activities and employment practices. More information: https://www.concordnh.gov/1466/Non-Discrimination.

NH Property Tax Relief Program Applications

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2022 may apply to the State of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household income was $37,000 or less in 2022 and married person or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $47,000 or less in 2022 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be post marked no earlier than May 1, 2023 and no later than June 30, 2023 to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2022 tax bill, that were sent in December, and a copy of their 2022 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. If you need a copy of your final City of Concord/Penacook 2022 tax bill, please contact Collections at 603-225-8540.

Questions about the program may be directed to the Department of Revenue Administration at 603-230-5920; press prompt #2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH at 1-800-735-2964.

Application for the State of New Hampshire’s Low-and Moderate-Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at https://www.revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm or apply online at NH Granite Tax Connect – Home under “Applications”. The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at https://www.concordnh.gov ; on the Assessing Department page, the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate Tax Relief. The forms are also available at the Assessing office, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Water Service Line Inventory Project

In accordance with new federal EPA requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule, all water utilities in the country are creating a public inventory of service line materials by October 16, 2024. This regulation was developed to better protect communities from possible exposure to lead in drinking water.

A water service line is a pipe that transports water from the water main in the street to private property. The City maintains the service line from the water main in the street up to the curb box (water shut off), while the property owner is responsible to maintain the rest of the water service line after the curb box. Water service lines can be made of copper, plastic, brass, galvanized steel, or lead. The use of lead pipes and solder became banned in 1986, but older properties may still find lead present in the original plumbing. In Concord, water service lines are typically made of copper. The City has replaced any known lead pipes in the public City water system. However, lead service lines or lead-lined galvanized steel may exist within a private property. The City strongly encourages residents to identify and replace any lead pipes or plumbing materials.

The City of Concord has records of the material components of the City water service lines and most of the private water service lines that are maintained by property owners. However, the City will be contacting approximately 1,500 water customers to coordinate an inspection of their water service lines to update unknown records. This will require City staff to enter the property and inspect the service line where it enters into the basement, before the water meter. There will be no cost for this inspection and it will be completed in approximately 10 minutes. If lead pipes or plumbing materials are identified or assumed on the property, the City will provide recommendations to the property owner.

Find more information at http://www.concordnh.gov/waterservicelines.

Everett Arena Roller Skating

Roller skating returned to the Douglas N. Everett Arena this week!

Skating hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. for a limited time through July 30.

Admission is $5. Skate rentals are available for an additional $5 in the Everett Arena Pro Shop. Starting July 1, admission and skate rentals will both increase to $6 each.

Book a private roller skating event for a birthday party, field trip, or rainout event. Private events cost $150 per hour and include rentals. If interested, call the arena at 603-228-2784 or email everettarena@concordnh.gov.

Visit concordnh.gov/ rollerskating for more information.

