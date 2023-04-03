Mud season is here

Here’s a look at what was included in the city newsletter last Friday:

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: April 5, 6 p.m.

City Council: April 10, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: April 19, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events

Muddy Trails

Improper use of trails when they are muddy widens and erodes the trails. This can harm fragile plants along the trail and turns lovely small meandering turns into wide, straight roads. Trail erosion can cost a lot of time and money to repair. Help prevent trail damage during mud season:

1. AVOID – If it’s muddy, consider staying off the trails. This is the best way to keep the trails in good shape for the rest of the year.

2. GO THROUGH, NOT AROUND – If you still want to hike, bike, or run, go through the mud. Never go around muddy spots on the trail as it widens and erodes the trail.

3. GO SLOW – Running or biking quickly through mud can widen trails too. Just don’t splash.

4. TURN BACK – If the mud continues beyond isolated patches, turn around and find a different trail. Conditions are probably going to become worse, not better!

5. EMBRACE THE COLD – Take advantage of when we get a hard freeze by hiking, biking, or running when the mud is frozen. Wait until it warms up and it will only get sloppy again.

Thank you for helping keep our trails in great shape!

For more information, visit concordnh.gov/trails.

Personal Exemptions Deadline

City of Concord/Penacook property owners are reminded that the applications for the elderly, blind, and solar exemptions and the updated veteran credits are due April 15. Applications and exemption/credit information can be found in the Assessing Office, on the City website at concordnh.gov/assessing, or you may call (603) 225-8550 or email assessing@concordnh.gov to request that the application(s) be emailed or mailed to you.

The most important concern at this time is getting the application either in the mail by April 15 or submitted in person by April 15. We encourage you to provide any and all documentation on or before the deadline. However, if a specific document has not been received to date, it can be provided after the deadline as long as a timely application has been filed with the Assessing Office. If we determine additional information is needed, we will reach out to you directly via a letter.

On March 13, City Council met and voted to change the elderly exemption income and asset amounts for the 2023 tax year.

Changes are as follows:

The net income for single applicants of not more than $39,000

The net income for married applicants of not more than $55,300

The asset limit, not including your primary residence if it is a single family, of not more than $100,000 for both single and married applicants.

Dog Licenses

State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 requires that every owner or keeper of a dog four months of age or older license said dog in the municipal clerk’s office in the city or town in which the dog is kept. Licenses are effective from May 1 to April 30 of the subsequent year.

In accordance with RSA 466:1, the City Clerk’s Office has begun the annual dog licensing season. Historically, the annual dog license renewal process begins each April, with residents vying for tag #1. In honor of that tradition, staff has reserved tag #’s 1 – 299, and will begin issuing those numbers on April 3.

In the meantime, residents not vying for low tag numbers can either renew said license(s) online, in person, or by mailing payments to the City Clerk’s Office, 41 Green St., Concord, New Hampshire 03301.

Licenses may only be issued if current rabies information is on file. If you are unsure as to whether or not current rabies information is on file for your dog(s) feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office by email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at (603) 225-8500.

Fees:

Non-spayed or Non-neutered $10

Spayed or neutered $ 7.50

Dogs under eight months old $ 7.50

Five or more dogs of same owner $20

First dog for owner 65+ $ 2 (regular rate for any other dogs)

Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the City of Concord, because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please let the Clerk’s Office know by emailing them at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by giving them at call at (603) 225-8500 so they can update their records.

The City Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green St., Concord, NH. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Pathway to Golf Camp

Our Pathway to Golf Camp is taking place April 25 to 27. This program introduces children ages six 17 to the basic fundamentals and etiquette of golf, including basic rules and sportsmanship. Instruction with Head Golf Professional Phil Davis and Assistant Golf Professional Josh Laccase will include proper stance and grip, swing techniques, chipping, and putting.

There is no cost for this program but pre-registration is required and it fills up fast. Please call the Pro Shop to sign up: (603) 228-8954.

Spring Road Load Limits

Spring road load limits for the City of Concord were lifted on April 3. Seasonal weight restrictions of 9 tons were posted on Feb. 27 to protect roads from heavy vehicles during the spring thaw. Weight restrictions are being lifted now that snow has melted and ditches have dried up of any standing water.

Related Posts