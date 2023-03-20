Get planning your kids’ summer of fun

It’s never too early to begin dreaming of summer fun, and to help you with your plans, we are highlighting a few of the many camp opportunities in nearby communities. There are a range of day camp options with general interest activities, and some with more specific themes like STEM projects, developing sports and theater skills, and more.

Check back in our April 13 and May 18 issues for even more opportunities. And if you have one you want to share, email news@theconcordinsiders.com.

Concord Parks & Recreation offers a variety of camps providing activities for kids ranging from Grades 1 to 8, and feature traditional summer activities like swimming, tennis, arts and crafts, field games, and sing-alongs,as well as nature camps for children in Grades 1 to 3, adventure camps with beach trips, hiking, kayaking and more for children in Grades 3 to 5, as well as adventure camps for children in Grades 6 – 8. For more information, visit concordparksandrec.com

Kimball-Jenkins offers an arts and history themed camp for kids aged six to 17, designed to spark creativity and imagination. Campers will develop skills with artistic media, participate in group activities, and spend time outdoors. Activities with sculpture, painting, clay, drawing, and more are available, and campers are grouped according to age. For more information, visit kimballjenkins.com.

McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center offers Summer Camp focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities, and encourages kids to explore fun with rockets, weather, ecology, dinosaurs, and more. There are various camp offerings appropriate for kids aged from five to 14. For more information, visit starhop.com.

Concord Christian Academy is offering Summer Quest, a summer program with three different Summer Camp options, to include drama camp for kids from Grades 5 to 8, day camp for kids from Kindergarten to Grade 5, and art camp for kids from Grades 5 to 8. For more information, visit: concordchristian.org.

Related Posts