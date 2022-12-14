Entertainment listings Dec. 15-24

An original adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from Dec. 6 to 15. Erik Hodges as Scrooge in "Dickens' Christmas Carol" returning the Hatbox Theatre this week.

Dec. 15

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Concord High Chamber and Jazz Concert at the Concord City Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

The Morning Buzz Christmas Ball will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Dec. 16

Stray Dog at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Hart of Sound with Colin Hart at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mary Fagan Jazz Combo at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Songweavers and Northern Lights present “Tending the Spark” at South Congregational Church at 7 p.m.

TR3 featuring Tim Reynolds with special guest SPARXSEA will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Dec. 17

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Brad Myrick at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Black Lace Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 18

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.

Colin Hart – “The Hart of Sound” at the Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 19

The Purple Finches Youth Chorus will perform at the Concord Community Music School, in the Recital Hall at 6:45 p.m. RSVP at ccmusicschool.org

Dec. 20

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 21

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Brad Myrick at Contoocook Cider Company from 6 to 8 p.m.

April Cushman at Uno Pizzeria from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 22

Zeb Cruikshank at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 23

Tyler Levs at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Charlie Chronopolous at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Blue Light Rain at Area 23 Pub starting at 8 p.m.

Dec. 24

Ken Budka at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Ted Vigil – “A John Denver Christmas” will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” continues at Hatbox Theatre through Dec. 18. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances at 2 p.m. In this original adaption of the holiday classic, Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’ work can bring about redemption. hatboxnh.com

Safe Haven Ballet performs The Nutcracker at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. ccanh.com

The New Hampshire School of Ballet will present the Nutcracker at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Concord City Auditorium.

