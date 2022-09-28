Bulletin board

Renee Plodzik jumps over the obstacle wall at the boot camp she runs each Sunday through the summer at Memorial Field on August 19, 2018. Renee Plodzik jumps over the obstacle wall at the boot camp she runs each Sunday through the summer at Memorial Field on August 19, 2018.

Staying strong

Concord author Renee Plodzik, APRN, visits Gibson’s Bookstore for a celebration of her cookbook, Eat Well Move Often Stay Strong on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Plodzik is the energetic founder and unstoppable coach of fit4acause, a donation only fitness and wellness program that raises funds and awareness for cancer survivors. Renee is currently rising to a new challenge, living with metastatic breast cancer. Her diagnosis simultaneously saddened and inspired the fit4acause community to rally in support of her while she continues her pursuit of her passion of lifting others. She has shown all of us what strength is. It is being vulnerable and scared while continuing to walk by faith and helping others in similar situations. Her motto, “You are STRONG enough” inspires and encourages others to never give up, to live their best life, and embrace each moment.

This beautifully photographed cookbook features nutritional, seasonal recipes that include plant-based, wholesome ingredients, often found locally. The recipes focus on healthy breakfast items, creative salads, protein-packed soups, and delicious sweet treats.

Masks are strongly encouraged (when you’re not eating) but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. Event is free and open to the public.

Retracing a naturalist’s journey

Join presenter John Harris for Returning North with the Spring: Retracing the Journey of Naturalist Edwin Way Teale on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. at Warner Town Hall. In 1947, Edwin Way Teale, the most popular naturalist in the decade between Aldo Leopold and Rachel Carson, followed the progress of spring over four months from the Everglades to the summit of Mount Washington.

His best-selling book, North with the Spring, recounts the epic journey he and his wife Nellie undertook. In 2012, John Harris set out to retrace Teale’s route, stopping at unfamiliar wild places on the same calendar date on which Teale visited. Using Teale’s journal notes and photographs, Harris examined and compared changes in the flora, fauna, and lives of the people along the way. His account documents the losses, details the transformations, and celebrates the victories, for a remarkable number of east coast refuges have grown wilder during the intervening years. This program is only available as an in-person presentation.

A night of booze and books

J.M. Hirsch, editorial director of Milk Street Magazine, James Beard Award-winning food and travel writer, and former national food editor for The Associated Press, visits Gibson’s Bookstore to launch his new recipe book for cocktails, Pour Me Another: 250 Ways to Find Your Favorite Drink! on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. J.M. is always a delight to host, and we never leave his events with empty stomachs, so come with your taste buds prepared, as J.M. talks to us about using the drinks you already know and love to explore a world of delicious new spirits, combinations, and flavors.

Pour Me Another starts with a simple premise: you know which cocktails you like, but what’s next? Expert mixologist Hirsch has your answer in this cocktail book that explores the concept of starting with what you know and discovering what you love, breaking down the possibilities of gin, rum, tequila, vodka and whiskey, guided by your specific tastes and preferences. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure guide to the world of great drinks.

Masks are strongly encouraged (when you’re not eating) but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. Event is free and open to the public.

King of Little Italy

Come and listen as Chuck Douglas takes us back to turn of the century Philadelphia, and discover the incredible immigrant success story of C.C.A. Baldi, the King of Little Italy, and his brothers, as they build a business empire while blazing a path to success for the Italian community, on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore. You know Chuck Douglas as a great storyteller – join us to celebrate his book, a meticulously researched work of history, in Philadelphia’s King of Little Italy: C.C.A. Baldi & His Brothers! C.C.A. Baldi ruled Little Italy, and everyone who wished to deal with the Italians knew it.

Get a Clue: A Harlem Renaissance Murder Mystery

JourneeLaFond, New Hampshire-based event planner and performer is partnering with Kimball Jenkins to produce the first ever Get A Clue: A Murder Mystery event on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. This night will benefit the hard work of their friends at Positive Street Art, feature brilliant artists, fortune tellers, musicians and local food. Enjoy a night of cold drinks and hot jazz which will inevitably be turned into a game of Whodunnit when a guest is found murdered! Tickets cost $65. Discounted rates available for those who need. Contact stacy@kimballjenkins.com for assistance.

Related Posts