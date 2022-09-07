Multicultural Festival at Keach Park

The final touches are being put together as organizers prepare for the annual Concord Multicultural Festival, from 10:30 a.m, to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Keach Park in Concord.

Each year, the Concord Multicultural features a full lineup of performances, food vendors, craft vendors, artists and activities that represent the dozens of cultures from around the world, presented by folks who live and work locally.

The food vendors are immigrant owned restaurants and local community members who share their culture through the dishes of their home countries, or their ancestors’ countries. As you stroll through the festival, your taste buds will delight in flavors from around the world!

More details about the event will be available in next week’s Insider. Follow updated information at concordnhmulticulturalfestival.org/home

