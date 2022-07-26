The ripe time: Pick-your-own fruit near Concord

Peaches are ready to be picked at Gould Hill Farm in Hopkinton.

If you can stand being out in the heat for more than a few minutes, it’s time to make plans to visit one of the Concord area’s many pick-your-own farms. (And if you can’t stand the heat, most will have some pre-picked options for you to make a quick getaway.)

Here’s a sample of a few of the places where you can find fruit to harvest yourself.

Apple Hill Farm

Pick-your-own strawberry season has ended at Apply Hill Farm, but now they are open for blueberry, raspberry and black currant picking. Hours are daily 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit applehillfarmnh.com.

Carter Hill Orchard

Kicking off the pick-your-own line-up at Carter Hill is the berries. As the summer goes on, they will also have peaches and later apples. The summer hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with blueberry picking available Thursday through Tuesday. For more information, visit carterhillapples.com.

Gould Hill Farm

Peaches and blueberries are ready for picking at Gould Hill Farm in Hopkinton. The farm store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit gouldhillfarm.com.

Grounding Stone Farm

Grounding Stone Farm in Hopkinton is open daily for picking organically-grown blueberries. Hours are daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit groundingstonefarm.com.

Grandpa’s Farm

Heat has pushed the blueberries to ripen a bit earlier at Grandpa’s Farm in Loudon. The truly do-it-yourself endeavor, with self-checkout, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit grandpasfarmnh.com.

Rossview Farm

Blueberry season is underway at Rossview Farm. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit rossviewfarm.com.

