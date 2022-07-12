Live entertainment for the week of July 14, 2022

Live Music

July 14

Ariel Strasser at the Contoocook Chamber of Commerce from 6 to 8 p.m.

Craig Jaster at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Marc Berger and Ride at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

July 15

Dwayne Haggins at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

April Cushman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

July 16

Paul Gormley at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Ali T at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

July 17

Old Tom at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Gurshin & Luff at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

July 19

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

July 20

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p .m.

Andrew Geano at the Concord Courtyard Marriot from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stage shows

RB Production will stage “Winnie the Pooh Kids” on July 16 at noon at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

RB Productions presents “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” on July 15 and 16 a 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Impact Theatre presents “Neverland” on July 19 at 10 a.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage.

Into the Woods will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from July 8 to 17 on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. As the result of the curse of a wicked old witch, a baker and his wife are childless. They venture into the forest to find the ingredients that will reverse the spell. Tickets and more information at hatboxnh.com.

Red River Theatres

Elvis (PG-13)

Mr. Macolm’s List (PG)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG)

Where the Crawdads Sing (TBC)

For showtimes or more information, visit redrivertheatres.org.

