Bulletin board: A pair of author events

Joyce Maynard returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. to present the paperback release of Count the Ways: A Novel in an after-hours event!

In her most ambitious novel to date, New York Times bestselling author Joyce Maynard returns to the themes that are the hallmarks of her most acclaimed work in a mesmerizing story of a family — from the hopeful early days of young marriage to parenthood, divorce, and the costly aftermath that ripples through all their lives.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. Gibson’s reserves the right to institute masking and/or vaccination rules for this event as circumstances dictate.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of Count the Waysmay be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website.

Children’s book event

Kari Allen is back again July 13, this time with her first picture book, The Boy Who Loved Maps! Local teacher Kari Allen will be in the store signing copies of her picture book from 4:30 to 6 p.m. If you have already preordered a copy (thank you!), now would be a convenient time for you to come give Kari a hug on her big day.

This will not be a traditional seated author event, partly because kids get fidgety, and partly so we can space out the crowd for safety.

This enchanting picture book about a map-making boy who is stumped when a girl asks him for a map of the “perfect place” helps readers appreciate the charms of their own neighborhood – and even shows them how to make a map of it!

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of Kari’s books may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website. Personalization requests may be put in the order comments.

Kari Allen is an educator and children’s book writer. She has worked with the National Writing Project in New Hampshire to coordinate writing camps and facilitate creative workshops, and is currently a second-grade teacher. The Boy Who Loved Maps is her debut. You can visit Kari at kariallenwrites.com.

G. Brian Karas is the prolific, versatile, and award-winning illustrator of many books for children, including A Poem in Your Pocket, How Many Seeds in a Pumpkin? and The Apple Orchard Riddle. Visit him at GBrianKaras.com.

