Entertainment the week of June 30, 2022

Live music

June 30

Kid Pinky at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Amythyst Kiah at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Errol Wayne at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

July 1

Amanda Adams at Contoocook Cider Co. at 4:30 p.m.

Eric Lindberg Duo at Shara Vineyards at 6 p.m.

Jud Caswell at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

July 2

Joe Messineo at Contoocook Farmers Market at 9 a.m.

Josh Foster at Over the Moon Farmstead at 2 p.m.

Colin Hart at Contoocook Cider Company at 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Levs at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

Hank Osborne at Over the Moon Farmstand at 7 p.m.

July 3

Jordan Tirrell-Wyocki Trio at Canterbury Shaker Village at 4 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Café One East in Warner at 1 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Over the Moon Farmstead at 2 p.m.

Ariel Strasser at Concord Craft Brewing at 2 p.m.

July 4

Nevers Band at Memorial Field for the annual Independence Day fireworks show

Kimayo featuring Brad Myrick at Hopkinton’s 4th of July celebration at the gazebo in Contoocook Village from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

July 6

April Cushman at the Courtyard Marriott in Concord at 5 p.m.

July 7

TBA at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Lamont Smooth and Matt Poirier at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

July 8

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company at 4:30 p.m.

Decatur Creek at Shara Vineyards at 6 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

July 9

Retro Rewind Dance Night will be at the Bank of N.H. at 8 p.m.

The Hallorans at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

April Cushman Duo from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and River Sang Wild from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the N.H. Brewers Festival in Concord

Mary Fagan at Over The Moon Farmstead at 2 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

The Cat Faulkner Duo at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

Stage shows

Impact Theatre presents “Sleeping Beauty” on July 5 at 10 a.m. the Bank of N.H. Stage.

RB Productions will present “RENT” school edition on July 8 and July 9 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Comedy Out of the Box at Hatbox Theatre on July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre at July 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Into the Woods will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from July 8 to 17 on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. As the result of the curse of a wicked old witch, a baker and his wife are childless. With only three days to undo the curse, they venture into the forest to find the ingredients that will reverse the spell. During their journey, they meet Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack, each one on a quest. Tickets and more information at hatboxnh.com

Red River Theatres

Brian and Charles (PG) “Brian and Charles” follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet. Three days, a washing machine, and various spare parts later, he’s invented Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages.

Elvis (PG-13) Flamboyant Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann follows the rise to fame of musical icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) in the 1950s – while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). It is told by the inveterate con man Parker on his deathbed. Luhrmann presents this jukebox epic in bright and splashy style with period-perfect costuming and production design.

The Forgiven (R) Speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party, wealthy Londoners David and Jo Henninger (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy. Arriving late at the grand villa with the debauched party raging, the couple attempts to cover up the incident with the collusion of the local police. But when the boy’s father arrives seeking justice, the stage is set for a tension-filled culture dash.

