Don’t miss a chance to watch Sunset League

Century 21 pitcher Tom Hyland (19) takes the mound during the Concord Sunset League championship series game at Memorial Field in Concord on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Century 21 defeated Grappone, 9-0, in six innings. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

The sun has set on the first half of the Sunset League’s season, but there is still a month of games left.

The Concord Sunset League is the oldest after-supper amateur baseball association in the country. Started in 1909, its also the last of its kind in the state, and, as a result, attracts many Division II and III college players from cities such as Dover, Nashua and Keene who want to keep their arms warm for fall ball.

Teams play by American League rules with wooden bats. All games begin at 6 p.m. There will be match-ups through the end of July.

Next on the calendar are:

July 5: Grappone vs. Colby Sawyer at White Park

July 6: Grappone vs. Sanel at Memorial Field and Century 21 vs. Colby Sawyer at White Park

July 7: Century 21 vs. Colby Sawyer at White Park

July 11: Sanel vs. Colby Sawyer at Memorial Field

July 12: Grappone vs. Century 21 at White Park

July 13: Sanel vs. Grappone at White Park

July 14: Colby Sawyer vs. Century 21 at White Park

Steve DeStefano has been the league’s organizer for more than 20 years.

For more information, visit leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp.

Related Posts