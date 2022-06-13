City still needs summer lifeguards

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Lifeguards

The Parks and Recreation Department is actively looking to hire more certified lifeguards to work this summer. Full-time and part-time positions are open. Please apply online as soon as possible.

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board: June 15, 7 p.m.

Tax relief deadline is June 30

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2021, may apply to the State of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household income was $37,000 or less in 2021 and married person or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $47,000 or less in 2021 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be post marked no later than June 30, 2022, to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2021 tax bill, that were sent to you in November, and a copy of their 2021 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. If you need a copy of your final City of Concord/Penacook 2021 tax bill, please contact Collections at 603-225-8540.

Questions about the program may be directed to the Revenue Administration at 603-230-5920; press prompt #2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH at 1-800-735-2964.

Application for the State of New Hampshire’s Low-and Moderate-Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at https://www.revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm or apply online at NH Granite Tax Connect – Home under “Applications.” The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at concordnh.gov ; on the Assessing Department page, the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate Tax Relief. The forms are also available at the Assessing office, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Street Paving Program

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues with Continental Paving, Inc. as the City’s paving contractor for this year. Drain work was completed last week on South Street for the new bump outs. Work also started last week on sidewalks and re-setting curb. Curb work was completed this week and sidewalks will take a couple of more weeks to complete. South Street will continue to be reduced to southbound traffic only during this work. Northbound traffic will continue to be detoured east on Downing Street and north on South State Street to Pleasant Street.

Work is weather permitting. Parking will be prohibited on these streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Roller skating at Everett Arena

Roller skating has returned to the Douglas N. Everett Arena! New skating hours this year include Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Roller skating will only be available for a limited time through Sunday, July 31. Admission is $5. Skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the Everett Arena Pro Shop. Book a private roller skating event for a birthday party, field trip, or rainout event. Private events only cost $150 an hour. Call (603) 228-2784 or email everettarena@concordnh.gov if interested. Visit concordnh.gov/rollerskating for more information.

New Utility Billing System

The City of Concord is launching a new utility billing system this month. Changes are coming soon for water and sewer utility customers, including updated utility bills, account numbers, and online management of accounts.

New Bills: Utility bills will include an updated look that will be easier to read, be more visually appealing with the City of Concord’s branding, and will contain recent consumption history. New bills are anticipated to start reaching customers in mid-June and early July. View a sample of the new bills.

New Account Numbers: Account numbers will change to include the first six digits of your existing account number, plus a unique seven-digit customer number. The account number will be associated with the service address for the water/sewer account, while the customer number will be assigned to the customer. The customer number will stay with you if you change properties within Concord, while the account number will remain with the property. This upgrade will allow for enhanced account security while enabling customers to group multiple accounts for easier access and efficient maintenance.

New Online Portal: Citizen Self Service (CSS) is anticipated to replace our existing Utilities Services web portal on June 17. Similar to our existing portal, with CSS you will be able to view an account summary, bill history, consumption history, account transactions, and modify enrollment in eBilling. New features will include the ability to update a mailing address and to pay your bill online. Our existing online Utility Payment System will be discontinued in the near future. A nominal convenience fee will apply to all online bill payments. Customers will have to register for a new account and will not be able to use their existing Utilities Services portal login. You will need your new customer number and account number to create an online CSS account. Please wait for your new utility bill to arrive to find this information.

More information and future updates can be found at concordnh.gov/utilitybilling. Please contact the Utility Billing Office at 603-225-8693 with any questions or concerns.

Create your own pollinator garden

Always wanted to create your own pollinator garden, but not sure where to start? Hannah will go over pollinator garden basics, including which plants to select, the best location for your garden or pot, and how to keep your plants healthy and happy. As part of the class, Hannah will demonstrate how to plant a small pollinator garden in containers to be kept at the City Wide Community Center. Pre-registration required. This class is open to 16 year old and over. (Max class size is 20). Cost is $5/pp for residents.

Instructor: Hannah MacBride, Master Gardener and Co-Founder of GreenLifeNH.com

Location: City Wide Community Center Auditorium

When: Wednesday, June 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

RecTrac Registration Code: 600922-1

Volunteer Trail Clean Up

On Saturday, June 4, the Friends of the Merrimack Greenway Trail held an event to pick up trash along the Merrimack River. The section that was cleaned up is along the route of the trail from Loudon Road south toward Terrill Park. Part of this section of the Merrimack River Greenway Trail is currently under design and should be under construction in 2023. To find out how to become involved with the Friends of Merrimack River Greenway Trail, please visit their web site at: merrimackrivergreenwaytrail.org. Thank you to everyone who participated!

Women’s self-defense

The Concord Police Department is offering Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D) classes beginning July 26. The 12-hour course is presented in four three-hour sessions. Available dates include Tuesday, July 26, 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursday, July 28, 6 to 9 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 1, 6 to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Classes are free and are limited to 12 participants. Call Officer Melissa Pfefferie at 603-225-8600 ext. 3738 for more information and to register. Classes are held at 24 Horseshoe Pond Road, Concord.

