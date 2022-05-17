Two authors in conversation

As propulsive as Brain on Fire and as poetically candid as The Collected Schizophrenias, one woman’s quest for the truth of her neurodivergent mind.

Rebecca Schiller joins Gibson’s Bookstore virtually to present her memoir, A Thousand Ways to Pay Attention: A Memoir of Coming Home to My Neurodivergent Mind, about discovering her Adult ADHD diagnosis, and how it explained her mind, her struggles, and how it affects her life. Schiller is joined in conversation on May 25 at 6 p.m. with New York Times bestselling author Joyce Maynard (Under the Influence), who has recently reckoned with her own late diagnosis of ADHD.

It should have been Schiller’s dream come true: moving her young family to the English countryside to raise goats and coax their own fruit and vegetables from the land. But, Schiller’s health begins to crumble, with bewildering symptoms: frequent falls, uncontrollable rages, and mysterious lapses in memory. As she fights to be seen by a succession of specialists, her fledgling homestead — and her family — hang by increasingly tenuous threads. And when her diagnosis finally comes, it is utterly unexpected: severe ADHD.

In her scramble for answers, her consciousness alternately sears with pinpoint focus and spirals with connections.

Written in unsparing, luminous prose, this is an all-absorbing memoir of one woman’s newfound neurodivergence — and a clarion call to overturn the narrative that says minds are either normal and good or different and broken.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 336626648367.

