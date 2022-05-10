City news: New utility billing system launches in June

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board: May 18, 7 p.m.

Billing system

The City of Concord will launch a new utility billing system in June. Changes are coming soon for water and sewer utility customers, including updated utility bills, account numbers, and online management of accounts.

New Bills: Utility bills will include an updated look that will be easier to read, be more visually appealing with the City of Concord’s branding, and will contain recent consumption history. New bills are anticipated to start reaching customers in mid-June and early July. View a sample of the new bills.

New Account Numbers: Account numbers will change to include the first six digits of your existing account number, plus a unique seven-digit customer number. The account number will be associated with the service address for the water/sewer account, while the customer number will be assigned to the customer. The customer number will stay with you if you change properties within Concord, while the account number will remain with the property. This upgrade will allow for enhanced account security while enabling customers to group multiple accounts for easier access and efficient maintenance.

New Online Portal: Citizen Self Service (CSS) will be replacing our existing Utilities Services web portal. Similar to our existing portal, with CSS you will be able to view an account summary, bill history, consumption history, account transactions, and modify enrollment in eBilling. New features will include the ability to update a mailing address and to pay your bill online. Our existing online Utility Payment System will be discontinued in the near future. A nominal convenience fee will apply to all online bill payments. Customers will have to register for a new account and will not be able to use their existing Utilities Services portal login. You will need your new customer number and account number to create an online CSS account. Please wait for your new utility bill to arrive to find this information.

More information and future updates can be found at concordnh.gov/utilitybilling. Please contact the Utility Billing Office at 225-8693 with any questions or concerns.

Water Pump Station #4 work

A new high lift water pump station is being built at the City’s Water Treatment Facility to replace the existing Water Pump Station #4, originally built in the 1940s. This work is being completed by Kingsbury Construction and started last spring to proactively address aging infrastructure. Outdated infrastructure is more difficult to maintain with harder to find replacement parts and increased susceptibility to possible malfunctions due to regular prolonged use. Water Pump Station #4 has reached the end of its useful life and was due for replacement. This pump station is critical to the City’s water system because it distributes water underground from the treatment facility to higher ground levels to provide gravitational flow of water in the distribution system that delivers drinking water to the city. This necessary upgrade will more effectively and efficiently distribute water and provide increased reliability of the City’s water system. Work is anticipated to be completed and have the new pump station activated by this fall.

Leaf collection through May

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate in the City’s Spring Leaf Collection by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Leaf collection will continue in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 4. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road, off of Fort Eddy Road. Drop-off is free with proof of residency. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is open with temporary reduced hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are available during leaf collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through June 4, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 28. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about the city’s spring leaf collection at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

