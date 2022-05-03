Bulletin board: Cat show, book launch and more

Introduction, a Chicago tribute band

Book launch

It’s an after-hours book launch event for Mercury Rising on May 10 at 6:30 p.m. Gibson’s Bookstore is thrilled to bring RWW Greene back to present an alternative history with aliens, an immortal misanthrope and SF tropes aplenty.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. We can’t predict the future course of the pandemic, so Gibson’s reserves the right to institute masking and/or vaccination rules for this event as circumstances dictate. RSVPs are not required, but you may sign up to receive an email notification if the event must switch to virtual at forms.gle/1Am54Fj5Td JGw6jVA. Your submitted email addresses will not be kept after the event is over.

Walker concert

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to join us for Introduction, a Chicago Tribute Band. Introduction took its name from the first song of Chicago’s first album, an album that began a musical legacy that spanned five decades. The band holds a deep admiration and respect for Chicago’s artists and their early music. Introduction will bring to the Walker audience not only a taste of Chicago’s music, but also a reminder of the times and events that shaped their lives and their writing. The free concert will be held May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Info at walkerlecture.org.

Cats in action

After a two-year hiatus, the Seacoast Cat Club is returning to the Everett Arena in Concord for its annual show on May 7 and 8.

One of our spectators’ favorite places to visit is the “Pet Me Cats” area. These cats are available to be petted and enjoyed by spectators. They are there with their owners who are ready to field all your questions about kittens, cats, and shows, and to further explain how these cats are able to manipulate our lives! Though the cats entered in the show may be busy being groomed, the Pet Me Cats are available for you to enjoy.

A Breed Presentation, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, will be an open forum where our visitors will be encouraged to ask questions and learn about the personalities of the breeds presented. Unlike the judging rings where spectators watch, the breed presentation encourages people to ask the presenting judge whatever questions might be on their minds: about the breeds and their personalities; about the show itself; about anything cat-related.

Admission $7 adults, $5 children 5 to 12 and seniors. For more information, visit cfa.org.

Stamp club

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors monthly meeting will be held May 10 at 1 p.m. at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, NH. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. For more information, call Dan Day at 603-228-1154.

