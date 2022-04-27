Entertainment for April 28 to My 7

Suzanne Watts as Lureen Legassey Soloway and Patrick McGranaghan as Nat Paradis rehearse a scene in Last Gas for the upcoming Audi production. GEOFF FORESTER

Live music

April 28

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

DJ Dicey at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

April 29

Susan Werner at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

R&B Dignity at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

April 30

Lucas Gallo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Zach Nugent Disco Dead at Bank of N.H. at 8 p.m.

Joey Clark at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Brad Myrick at Two Villages Art Society from 5 to 6 p.m.

ODB Project at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

Mikey G at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Blue Monkeys at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

May 1

Take 3 at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

May 4

Ben Folds at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

May 5

Eric Marcs at the Contoocook Chamber of Commerce from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cold Engines with Trade at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Bach Lunch Lecture: “Black Women Composers, Sharing Messages of Hope” at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

May 6

Jeffrey Foucault at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

May 7

Justin Cohn at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Acoustic Jam with Reb. Todd Seely at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Prof Harp at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Stage shows

“Last Gas” will be staged by the Community Players of Concord at the Concord City Auditorium on May 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m. Nat Paradis is a Red Sox-loving part-time dad who manages Paradis’ Last Convenient Store, the last convenient place to get gas—or anything—before the Canadian border to the north and the North Maine Woods to the west. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he’s forced to choose between new love and old. communityplayersofconcord.org

The Met’s “Turandot” will be livestreamed at the Bank of N.H. Stage on May 7 at 12:55 p.m. ccanh.com

Psychic medium Lauren Rainbow will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage on May 7 at 7 p.m. ccanh.com

“Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier” will continue at the Hatbox Theatre through May 8 with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Hold on to your flying carpet, because this musical parody retells the classic tale of Aladdin, but from the villain’s point of view. Long ago in a Magic Kingdom, one misinterpreted Royal Vizier will take on the difficult task of saving his city from its bumbling sultan, an invading prince, and the most notorious thief to ever live! With the help of the Kingdom’s free-spirited, teenage Princess, the Vizier must find a magical lamp containing a hilarious wish-granting Djinn and defeat the city’s most-wanted criminal… Aladdin. hatboxnh.com

Red River Theatres

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (R) Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) is a high-strung woman dealing with strained/stressful family relationships and a dire IRS audit of her laundromat business (handled by Jamie Lee Curtis).

“The Northman” (R) Around the turn of the 10th century, a young Viking prince witnesses the brutal slaying of his father and kidnapping of his mother. Twenty years later, he sets out to fulfill a fierce vow of vengeance.

“Infinite Storm” (R) Experienced climber Pam Bales (Naomi Watts) is ascending Mount Washington when a powerful blizzard approaches.

Find specific showtimes online at redrivertheatres.org.

