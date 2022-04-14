Entertainment for April 14 to 23

Mixtape began its a cappella journey in October of 2015, in Dover . With a raggle-taggle bunch of folks with musical tastes spanning classical to early 20th-century jazz to modern radio hits. Ball in the House headlined the 2018 and 2016 China International Chorus Festival in Beijing and won the 2016 Boston Harmony Sweepstakes. For six years, they were the voices behind all of the Cool Whip commercials, and they recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day.

Live music

April 14

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bach Lunch Lecture on Modern Folkloric Music from Venezuela and Argentina, for trio at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

A journey to the White Mountains in Words and Music with Howard Mansfield and Ben Cosgrove will be held at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7:30 p.m.

April 15

Boo Boo Groove at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

April 16

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bluegrass jam with Ross Arnold at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

Andrew North and the Ranger at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Garrett Smith at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dakota Smart at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

April 19

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 pm.

April 20

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

April 21

The N.H. Music Collective Showcase at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Chris Peters at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Lucas Gallo and Friends at 8 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage

April 22

The Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7:30 p.m.

Kat Wright with GoldenOak will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

April 23

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m. with Nate Cozzolino and The Lost Arts at 8 p.m.

Ariel Strasser at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Andrew Geano at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

The Senie Hunt Project at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Stage Shows

An Evening of A Cappella with Mixtape and Ball in the House will be held April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. It is free through the Walker Lecture Series. Ball in the House headlined the 2018 and 2016 China International Chorus Festival in Beijing and won the 2016 Boston Harmony Sweepstakes. For six years, they were the voices behind all of the Cool Whip commercials, and they recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day. Ball in the House has appeared on America’s Got Talent, The Today Show, and The Daily Buzz. Mixtape began its a cappella journey in October of 2015, in Dover . With a raggle-taggle bunch of folks with musical tastes spanning classical to early 20th-century jazz to modern radio hits.

“Twisted” will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from April 22 to May 8 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Hold on to your flying carpet, because this musical parody retells the classic tale of Aladdin, but from the villain’s point of view. Tickets and info at hatboxnh.com.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

