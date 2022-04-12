City news: Murray is Officer of the Year

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Police Officer of the Year

Congratulations to Detective Nicole Murray, our 2022 Concord Police Officer of the year! This award is well deserved recognition for all of her hard work and dedication. She was recognized at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event last week.

City meetings

Meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board: April 20, 7 p.m.

Excavation moratorium lifted

The Engineering Services Division lifted the Winter Construction moratorium for excavations within the City right-of-way on April 4.

Contractors interested in obtaining Street Excavation Permits should apply as soon as possible and applications must be submitted in accordance with the City’s Excavation Permit Regulation. Permit applications and the regulations are available on the Engineering page of the City’s website at http://concordnh.gov/429/Engineering-Permits-Fees, or in person at the Engineering office on the 3rd Floor of City Hall, 41 Green Street, Concord NH, 03301.

Permit applications must be received at least 4 to 5 business days prior to the proposed excavation. Once issued and approved, the permit term is for thirty days and the permit must be renewed before the end of the term or it will be deemed invalid.

Any excavation work being performed without an permit or with an expired permit will be subject to fines. Please also be aware that any excavation requires prior Dig Safe notification and mark outs in accordance with state laws and PUC Regulations.

Street paving program

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program started last week with Continental Paving, Inc. as the City’s paving contractor for this year. Base pavement was completed last week on Foster Street, Granite Avenue, Curtice Avenue, and Prospect Street. The catch basins and manhole covers have been raised to grade and they have started to re-set granite curb. Next week they will finish re-setting granite curb and work on grading and paving sidewalks. Final pavement overlay for these streets will occur when all of the sidewalks and driveways have been completed.

Work is weather permitting. Streets may be reduced to one lane or closed to through traffic. Parking will be prohibited on these streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes.

Spring street sweeping

The city’s contracted sweeping company, BDM Sweeping, started street sweeping last week. Sweeping is performed to clean up the city’s streets, with a focus on the city’s enclosed drainage system to keep drains clear of debris. Work started at the Bow town line and has continued north towards the high school and Blossom Hill Cemetery. Sweeping also has been completed on Manchester Street and Loudon Road. Work continues north next week into east Concord towards Loudon Road and Penacook. Please be mindful to refrain from street parking between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as the sweeper continues through the city.

Spring leaf collection

The City of Concord’s Spring Leaf Collection begins on Monday, April 25. Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the city’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 4. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 30 due to Memorial Day.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road, off of Fort Eddy Road, once they open for the season on April 11. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center will be open Monday through Friday, with temporary reduced hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday hours will be available during leaf collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from April 23 through June 4, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 28. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about the city’s spring leaf collection at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Related Posts