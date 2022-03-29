Meet the CASL Class of 2022: Part 2

Twenty-five motivated high school sophomores from seven schools in the Greater Concord region are enrolled in Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL). Offered by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, and underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental, CASL is the state’s only regional student leadership and civics program. Enrolled students learn about Concord’s history and inner-workings, gain hands-on experience in public speaking and other leadership skills, and meet professionals from a variety of industries who are actively involved in the Greater Concord community. This Insider issue highlights fourteen student participants in this year’s program; view last week’s issue to meet the rest of the CASL Class of 2022.

Carly Fuller

Bishop Brady High School

What is one word that describes you? Caring

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? My mom.

What is something you want to learn more about? How to be more confident.

Boden Gendron

Bishop Brady High School

What is one word that describes you? Tranquil

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Nelson Mandela, because all of the achievements he has had, and how he pulled them off.

What is something you want to learn more about? How to have better charisma.

Calli Gray

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Determined

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Sadie Robertson, an inspirational person and author.

What is something you want to learn more about? Behavioral patterns and studies of children.

Eliana Gross

Pembroke Academy

What is one word that describes you? Ambitious

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Dan Brown because I want to be an author and knowing the concepts of his books, I would like to talk to him about the limits he has surpassed.

What is something you want to learn more about? The people who lived in Concord before me and their inspiration to design Concord the way it is now.

Alyssa Ishii

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Determined

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? My dad’s parents, because they live in Japan and I’ve never met them.

What is something you want to learn more about? Music and how to play more instruments.

Cassidy Lankhorst

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Loyal

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Niall Horan. I have loved him for 10+ years when he joined One Direction.

What is something you want to learn more about? The behavioral and educational science in Elementary Education.

Arik Linstad

John Stark Regional High School

What is one word that describes you? Emotive

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Sir Ian McKellen, because I’ve always wanted to be an actor and he would have so many tools of the trade to share.

What is something you want to learn more about? How leaders think, and what psychological tricks do famous leaders use to get people to follow them.

Kayleigh Megowen

John Stark Regional High School

What is one word that describes you? Hard-working

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Brooke Raboutou because she placed 2nd and 3rd in the climbing world championship added with how she was one of two female climbers in the Olympics. She is also a full-time student and only 20 years old. I would love to see her average day of training, studying, and maintaining her life.

What is something you want to learn more about? Either opening my own business or about wildlife around the world, and how taking initiative will help me in the future no matter what career I pick.

Owen Miller

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Iconic

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Taylor Swift because she is really inspirational in the strides she has made in the music industry. I also appreciate her music writing abilities and want to know more about that process.

What is something you want to learn more about? How I can use the skills I make here in CASL in the future.

Lilith Peterson

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Trustworthy

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Katie Ledecky. She is a very inspirational athlete. She is, by far, one of the best swimmers in the world yet she stays humble and has amazing sportsmanship.

What is something you want to learn more about? How a community can support small businesses or how a larger community can support new businesses.

Owen Piper

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Risk-taker

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? The Rock, he seems cool and fun and inspiring.

What is something you want to learn more about? My interests, and soccer.

Aislyn Reed

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Epic

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Matthew Gray Gubler because he’s been in a lot of good shows.

What is something you want to learn more about? The judicial system because I know nothing about it.

Juliette Tarsa

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Enthusiastic

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Paige Bueckers, because I want to ask how she accomplished such great things and the mindset of pushing through.

What is something you want to learn more about? Architecture and interior design.

David Wicks

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Helpful

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? David Ortiz. I’m a big baseball fan and watching him play when I was young inspired me to keep playing baseball.

What is something you want to learn more about? The math and science behind everyday items.

