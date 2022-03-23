Entertainment March 24 to April 3

Live music

March 24

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Crawlspace with opener Mike Morris at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

March 25

Masceo Williams at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Steven Fry Acoustic Trio at Area 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Somewhere In Between at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Mr. Aaron at Kimball Jenkins at 9:30 a.m.

Ziggy and Miles Johnson at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield at 7 p.m.

Panorama (Tribute to Cars) with opener Being Petty at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

March 26

April Cushman at the Downtown Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Garrett Smith at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

Chris Peters at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Tumble Toads at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Mikey G Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Liam Spain and Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Ronstadt Revue at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

March 27

Ariel Strasser at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.

Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with guest Deanna Bogart at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7 p.m.

March 29

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

March 30

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Aaron at Kimball Jenkins at 9:30 a.m.

March 31

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Celtic Woman, Postcards from Ireland, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.

April 1

Mr. Aaron at Kimball Jenkins at 9:30 a.m.

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

ABT Studio Company will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

April 2

Mikey G at the Downtown Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Jared Moore at Chen Yang Li from 7to 10 p.m.

Steve Dennis at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Delusive Relics and Bosey Joe at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Heart by Heart at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Don Campbell Band (a Dan Fogelberg tribute) at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Stage Shows

Places You’ll Go will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from March 25 to April 10 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $16 to 22 at hatboxnh.com. In the spring of her senior year, Maddy Weare, a promising young musician destined for Juilliard, is in the hospital having been in a car accident, escaping with only minor injuries. As she sleeps in her hospital bed, her divorced parents, Rick and Deb Weare, enter and immediately begin playing the blame game while bullying the young intern, Dr. Hughes, as he attempts to care for Maddy the best way he knows how. Tensions escalate after Maddy wakes and reveals several dark truths that cause the family to spiral into turmoil.

Ballet Misha presents Danse Nouveau VI at the Concord City Auditorium on March 26 at 2 and 7 p.m. The NH-based professional dance company directed by Amy Fortier will perform a concert of original choreographic works featuring dancers from the professional company and apprentice company. Guest company N’Squared, directed by Zack Betty-Neagle and Nick Neagle, will also perform an original piece. The concert is choreographed by six NH resident choreographers and spans ballet and contemporary works. Tickets are $25 and available at balletmisha.com.

Comedian Juston McKinney will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 plus fees.

The Met’s Don Carlos will be broadcast at the Bank of N.H. Stage on March 26 at noon. Tickets are $15 to $26.

Red River Theatres

Infinite Storm (R)

The Outfit (R)

View showtimes online at redrivertheatres.org.

Related Posts