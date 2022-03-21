City news: Chisholm named interim fire chief

Deputy Fire Chief John Chisholm has been named interim chief of the Concord Fire Department.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Deputy Fire Chief John Chisholm has been named Interim Fire Chief of the Concord Fire Department, effective March 29 when current Fire Chief Sean Brown retires after an expansive and impressive career with the organization.

Chief Brown joined the Concord Fire Department in 1995 as a Firefighter/EMT, and has held several positions including Fire Lieutenant, Fire Marshal, Battalion Chief, Deputy Chief, and most recently, Chief of the Department since February 2021.

“Chief Brown has been an integral part of the Concord Fire Department and the City of Concord for more than 25 years, and while we are sad to see him go, we wish him all the best in his next chapter,” said City Manager Tom Aspell. “Deputy Chief Chisholm’s experience and leadership make him a natural fit for this role.”

Deputy Chief Chisholm joined the department in 2016 as a Captain and EMS Officer. He held the position of Acting Deputy Fire Chief for one year before being named to the role permanently in March 2021. Prior to coming to the City of Concord, Chisholm spent 12 years with the Merrimack Fire Department as a Firefighter/Paramedic.

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: April 6, 7 p.m.

City Council: April 11, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: April 20, 7 p.m.

Annual list for tax exempt properties deadline

Per RSA 72:23-c, every religious, educational, and charitable organization that wishes to claim property tax exemption shall annually, on or before April 15, file BTLA form A-9 “List of Real Estate and Personal Property on which Exemption is claimed” with the Assessing Office.

The properties must be owned, used, and occupied by the organization directly for which they are established, provided that none of the income thereof is used for any other purpose than the purpose for which they are established.

In addition, every charitable organization or society must also annually file a BTLA form A-12 “Charitable Organization Financial Statement” along with financial documents by June 1.

If you are unsure whether your organization would qualify for an exemption, please review RSA 72:23.

Failure to file the documents in a timely manner may result in property taxation for the 2022 tax year.

Personal exemption deadline

Property owners are reminded that the applications for the elderly, blind, and solar exemptions, as well as veteran credits, are due April 15. Information may be found in the Assessing Office, on the City website at http://www.concordnh.gov/assessing. Or, you may call (603) 225-8550 or email assessing@concordnh.gov and request that the application/s be emailed or mailed to you. The most important issue at this time is getting the application in the mail with an April 15 postmark or submitted in person by April 15. We encourage you to provide any and all documentation on or before the deadline; if you haven’t received a specific document, it can be provided after the deadline. If we need additional information; we will reach out to you via a letter.

On March 14, the City Council met and approved changes to the elderly exemption for the 2022 tax year.

Changes are as follows:

The net income for single applicants of not more than $37,300

The net income for married applicants of not more than $53,300

The asset limit, not including your residential home if it is a single-family, of not more than $98,000 for both single and married applicants

Increase to the elderly exemption amounts: ages 65-74/ $80,000; ages 75-79/ $131,000; and ages 80 and older/ $223,000.

Beaver Meadow range is open

The driving range opened on March 17. Stay tuned for more updates on when the course will be opening by visiting the Beaver Meadow Golf Course website.

Lighting at general services building

Public Properties staff recently completed the final phase of a multi-year lighting replacement project at the Concord General Services building (Combined Operations and Maintenance Facility). Working with Irish Electric, Affinity Lighting, and Rexel Electrical Supply, nearly 250 fluorescent lighting components dating back from 1988 were replaced with energy efficient LED fixtures in the administrative offices, parking lots, work shops, and vehicle storage areas. Partnering with Unitil and the Resilient Buildings Group, City staff selected the most effective products to light the critical 24/7 public works facility. Occupancy sensors, daylight harvesting, and precision timers allow the facility to be more energy efficient, less costly to operate, and better for the environment. Additionally, the City has received over $50,000 in efficiency rebates to reduce the overall cost of the project.

New recreation supervisor

The Concord Parks and Rec Department recently welcomed Recreation Supervisor Dan Lamoureux. A Keene native and graduate of Keene State College, Dan has worked in all facets of recreation for over a decade. He began his career with Keene Parks and Rec, and has spent time serving with Lincoln-Woodstock, Waterville Valley and Moultonborough Recreation Departments.

With experience in all aspects of recreation, Dan has provided quality programming, events, trips and activities for community members of all ages. We are excited to have Dan join our team, and look forward to his bright future with this department!

Outdoor Facilities Slowly Open

Last week, the Parks and Recreation Department opened the running/walking track at Memorial Field, all outdoor basketball courts, and tennis courts at the following parks: Memorial Field (10 courts), Merrill Park (three courts), Beaver Meadow Park (three courts), and Rolfe Park (two courts). The Department would like to remind everyone to stay off the athletic fields as they are all very wet and use this time of year will damage the grass.

Dog waste reminders

All dog owners are required to pick up and remove dog waste in city parks and cemeteries. Dogs are also required to be on a leash in parks and cemeteries. Please do your part to keep our outdoor spaces clean and safe for all visitors.

Summer Camp guide

The long awaited Summer Camp Guide is now online and registration is underway. It includes information on our traditional all day summer camps, nature camps, soccer, field hockey, Concord TV video camp, dance, learn to row and many more. All camps have limited space and pre-registration is required.

Summer employment

The department has almost 60 positions open: cemetery and park laborers, summer camp counselors, and lifeguards. If you do not have the required certifications, do not worry – we will take care of the cost. For more information, please visit governmentjobs.com/careers/concordnh.

