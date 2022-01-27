Winter Festival returns for icy celebration

Ice sculptors work on their carvings during previous Winter Fest celebrations. Ice sculptors work on their carvings during previous Winter Fest celebrations. Ice sculptors work on their carvings during previous Winter Fest celebrations.

Layer up Concord because the 4th Annual Concord NH Winter Festival presented by Breezeline is returning. Intown Concord and The Hotel Concord are excited to announce downtown Concord’s favorite icy celebration is scheduled to coincide with the Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament once again.

Spectators will enjoy live ice-carving demonstrations and meet some of New England’s most talented carvers on Jan. 28, from 3 to 9 p.m., followed by a competition on Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ice carving competition will take place on The State House lawn and prizes will be awarded by The Hotel Concord for the top three carvers. The ice carving demonstrations are free and open to the public and the carvings will remain on display for the entire week following the festival.

This year we are thrilled to offer a very special opportunity to tour the historic New Hampshire State House during the Concord NH Winter Festival! Guided tours will begin every 30 minutes and will last approximately 45 minutes from noon to 4:15 p.m. The last tour will begin at 3:30 p.m and there is no registration required. Masks are also not required for the tours but are strongly encouraged by festival organizers.

Additional frozen festivities happening Saturday include live performances on The Winter Festival Stage across from The Hotel Concord, an ice bar with luge sponsored by O Steaks and Seafood, DJ Darren’s dance party, complimentary hot cocoa, s’mores toasting, games, and more! As always, Concord’s unique boutiques will welcome shoppers and browsers looking to enjoy a Winter Shopping Stroll.

A complimentary shuttle service provided by Concord Area Transit will be available between The State House, The Hotel Concord, and the Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament at White Park between the hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 29.

For more information, visit intownconcord.org.

