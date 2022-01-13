CYPN: Forming connections in Concord

Corey Schofield

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Cory James Schofield. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Cory James Schofield

Where do you live? Right here in Concord, NH!

Where do you work? NHTI – Concord’s Community College

What’s your favorite part of the work day? Due to the nature of my work in client outreach, I frequently get the chance to sit down at The Works Café with Concord’s fantastic business owners and community supporters. I have formed so many amazing connections over a latte and a bagel sandwich at The Works that it has become like a second office, with MUCH better coffee!

What organizations are you involved with? Concord is a wellspring of professional and civic engagement and has given me wonderful opportunities. I recently was appointed to the Golf Course Advisory Committee by city council as well as the Business Grants for Education committee within the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. I also attend many Chamber events, such as Chamber Connections and Business After Hours — let’s be honest… mostly for the incredible food and locales! I’m also in the current Leadership Greater Concord class through the Chamber, and loving every moment of it!

What’s your favorite Concord memory? The first time I ever attended Market Days as a younger man. I remember how it took me by surprise to see how incredibly diverse, exciting and bustling Concord can be. The colors, smells, sounds and food on those hot summer days felt like walking onto a movie scene. I go every year!

What is one of your life goals? I have always had the goal in mind to serve in local politics. I believe this is where the real day-to-day work resides that makes our country thrive. When I watch our city council meet, discuss and act to improve the lives of Concord residents, I see true camaraderie and real challenges being tackled beyond the often messy and heavily nuanced burden of national politics. I hope one day to join that team of builders as I continue to find ways to serve Concord.

What is your favorite restaurant in Concord? That’s an easy one — Dos Amigos Burritos! Excellent service, amazing food and a lovely spot to meet up with friends.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I am a HUGE music enthusiast and play a few instruments myself. However, the piano is my one true love. In college, a few friends and I got together and wrote an entire musical from scratch just to see if we could do it. (We did, and we staged it in front of a full house!) I also have piloted a plane from the Concord Airport, acted in over 20 stage plays and musicals, and I help my dad raise honey bees!

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? My all-time favorite (and hidden gem) of Concord is Marjory Swope Park. Adjacent to the beautiful Penacook Lake, Marjory Swope Park reminds me how close we are to the mountains of the north. There is a particular view that overlooks Penacook Lake that is perhaps the best spot in Concord for outdoor photos. If you haven’t been to this sprawling, breathtaking park, do yourself a favor and take the kids/dogs!

Join CYPN on Wednesday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m. for a networking event at Lithermans Limited Brewery! Meet new friends in the spacious tap room, and savor classic brews with musical spins. CYPN is excited to kick off the year with a casual event at one of Concord’s favorite hangouts. Please note that attendees are requested to wear face masks at this event, unless eating or drinking. Learn more and get your tickets at concordnhchamber.com/ CYPN. Email programs@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future CYPN event updates.

Related Posts