Looking back: Pembroke Bridge in Concord

Courtesy Concord Public Library

The old “Pembroke Bridge,” also known as the Manchester Street Bridge, was designed by Storrs Bridge Engineers. It was built by the City of Concord, replacing the old wood lattice bridge which was built in 1891 taking the place of a bridge that was carried away by the freshet the same year. The original bridge was a toll bridge, one of several toll bridges at Concord that crossed the Merrimack River in the city. The photograph depicts a view from the end of the bridge consisting of four spans. The two central spans were high trusses with the end spans being called pony spans. This bridge carried a concrete roadway of 18 feet in the clear with a sidewalk. The bridge capacity could carry a 12-ton truck.

Related Posts