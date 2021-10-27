Entertainment week of Oct. 28

Adam Swanson will perform at the Concord City Auditorium on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Live music

Oct. 28

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

Bad Bad Hats with Kitner at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15+

Mac and Kelsie at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Boneshakrz at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Delfeayo Marsalis at the Concord Community Music School at 8 p.m. $20-$35 (livestream available for $20). A workshop for young musicians will precede the concert from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Registration is required.

Ryan Williams on at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 30

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Halloween Party with Holy Fool at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Will Hatch & Co. at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Palomino Motel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dwayne Haggins Trio at Colby Hill Inn from 6 to 9 p.m.

ODB Project at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 31

Eric Lindberg Duo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 3

Adam Swanson – one of the world’s foremost performers of vintage American popular music, including ragtime, early jazz, and the Great American Songbook – will perform at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Walker Lecture Series.

Nov. 5

Dwayne Haggins at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield at 6 p.m.

Nov. 6

Ryan Williamson at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market at Eagle Square from 9 to noon

April Cushmas at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 7

Kitchen Dwellers at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

On stage

Halloween 2021: Interactive Nightlight Experience on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage $34+

Friends! The Musical Parody on Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. $35+

“Wonders” opens at the Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 7, Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. $16+

Comedian Bob Marley will perform at the Capitol Center of the Arts on Nov. 5 and 6 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Ticket $37.50 plus fees.

Bolshoi Ballet’s “Spartacus” will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Nov. 7 at 12:55 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Now playing

“The Velvet Underground” (R) Fasten your seatbelts! Director Todd Haynes’ latest cinematic escapade is a whirlwind tour of the short-lived but influential life of the 1960’s rock band The Velvet Underground. Haynes prominently focuses on band members Lou Reed, John Cale, Moe Tucker and singer Nico. But he also examines that era’s avant garde experimenters of cinema, art and poetry in New York City (like Andy Warhol, Kenneth Anger and Shirley Clarke). It is an informative, entertaining and intriguingly created time capsule. “The Velvet Underground” is currently receiving 94% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Bergman Island” (R) Married American filmmakers (Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth) retreat to the Swedish island where Ingmar Bergman lived and made most of his films – seeking inspiration for upcoming individual projects. As they juggle personal and professional anxieties, the lines between their real lives and fiction become increasingly fuzzy.

“Lamb” (R) The relationship of a sheep farming couple (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in rural Iceland has been upset by the recent loss of a child. But they persevere in virtual silence, performing their farm chores until a bizarre incident permits them to acquire an unconventional family member. This moody, hypnotic storytelling (with some pitch black humor) is best seen with only a slight indication as to what it is about. It offers warmth and menace in equal measure – with Rapace especially impressive when registering frantic uncertainty about her new parenthood.

Spooky specials

“The Thing” (R) on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

“The Shining” (R) on Oct. 29

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warrior” (R) on Oct. 29 at 2:30, 5, and 7:30 p.m.

“The Witches” (PG) on Oct. 30 at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.

“Psycho” (R) on Oct. 30 at 2, 5, and 8 p.m.

“Night of the Living Dead” on Oct. 31 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

“The Exorcist” director’s cut (R) on Oct. 31 at 2 and 5:15 p.m.

