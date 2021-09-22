Kimball Jenkins display faculty show

ceramic work is by Marcia O'brien Mary Mead Acrylic on panel painting is by Mike Howat, who teaches painting and drawing. Mary Mead Abstract large scale wood cut by Mary Mead, who teaches printmaking. Mary Mead

Kimball Jenkins School of Art will be marking the opening of their faculty art exhibit on Sept. 24 in conjunction with the Capital Arts Fest.

“Sharing Oneself” will feature media by more than a dozen faculty members, who teach ceramics, drawing, painting, photography and printmaking. The show will include paintings in watercolor and acrylic, woodblock prints, photographs and ceramics.

Faculty include Marcia O’Brien (ceramics), Mike Howat (painting and drawing), Joe Blajda (painting), Lee Johnson (drawing and painting), Lauren Morocco (ceramics), Mary Mead (printmaking), Gary Samson (photography), Silvia Brofos (watercolor), Becky Darling (watercolor), Ahmed Gazelle (ceramics), Bev Conway (photography), Robert Dorr (needlecraft), Cierra Vigue (ceramics) and outgoing teacher Sara Pepitas (ceramic).

The opening reception of the art exhibit will also include a kick-off event for the Capital Arts Fest. Sindy Chown will lead a salsa lesson at 6:45 p.m. Professional dance company Ballet Misha will perform at 7 p.m. To end the evening, Red River Theatres will set up an outdoor viewing of Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” at 8 p.m.

There will be light refreshments offers as part of the art reception. Delicious South Indian dinner options are available for purchase from Cafe Mustard Seed from 6 to 8 p.m. or as supplies last.

The event is free, but organizers suggest a $15 donation.

