Bulletin board: Aug. 5, 2021

Meeting Maynard

Joyce Maynard joins Gibson’s Booksore on Aug. 5 at the Phenix Theatre (38 N. Main St.) in a rare New Hampshire event, to present her new novel, Count the Ways. This is a ticketed event. Phenix Hall doors will open at 6 p.m., with a performance by the Cold River Ranters. It’s a party, so BYOB! Joyce Maynard will read from Count the Ways, take questions from the audience, and sign books. Tickets with the new book included will also include a special Count the Ways-related item, hand-crafted by the author! We will have lots of copies of Joyce’s new book and her older titles on hand for purchase as well. Tickets available at eventbrite.com/e/ 161554725533. No fancy dress code, but remember it is a party, and it is in an older building in the summer – so cool party attire is recommended. Masks are required if unvaccinated, masks are optional if vaccinated. Have your ticket (printed or digital) ready at the door!

Ready to roll

The 40th annual Concord Criterium will be held Aug. 7 at White Park starting at 8 a.m. Be advised, there will be road closures in the area.

Please join us at the 40th Annual Concord Criterium and the New England Criterium Championships p/b Merrimack County Savings Bank on Saturday, August 7, 2021. This is one of the longest-running criteriums in New England, and Sunapee Racing Team is proud to be promoting this historic race. Similar to previous years, the 1-mile course will be run clockwise. We might be biased, but in our opinion, this is one of the best criterium courses in New England. For a course map, please check out the Strava segment, located by clicking here. Because we have the best teammate in the world, this year our pace car will include an incredible orange Porsche. The course is located around the historic White Park, which is a beautiful 25-acre park listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The race is also in close proximity to Concord’s Main Street which was recently renovated and has received a number of awards, and is a great downtown venue for eating and touristing around after the race. There is lots to do, so bring your family and friends. This year we are continuing to keep registration costs low, and you can also register for a second race for only $10. We are providing a fantastic course with lots of opportunities to race for cheap. Seriously, life doesn’t get much better than this. Pre-registration ends on Aug. 5. Day of registration will be available on the day of the race, but will cost you an extra $10. As Dick Ring might say, save yourself a sawbuck. Please support our race and don’t procrastinate registering. We are offering hassle-free refunds until Aug. 5 (the close of registration). After that date, you will need a good excuse or you will be hassled. The race is the New England Criterium Championship for USA Cycling (except for juniors, who already have a different race designated for the championships). To be eligible for Championship Medals, riders must hold a current USAC annual license, and reside in New England.

Donate media to Red Rivers

Red River Theatres’ annual Music Movie & Poster Sale will be returning during Market Days this Aug. 19, 20 and 21. All monies raised will go to support your local non-profit independent movie theater. Red River Theatres are now collecting donations of gently used records, CDs, cassettes, DVDs and VHS movies to put on sale along with hundreds of movie posters. If you have items you would like to donate you can either drop them off at the theater (please email info@redrivertheatres.org to arrange a time for drop-off) or you can call Mike Hogan at 568-9241 to arrange a pick-up.

Local author book event

Boscawen residents Sadie Raymond and Corbin Raymond visit Gibson’s Bookstore Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. for an in-person book talk and book signing as they present the harrowing story of Corbin’s traumatic injury and long road to recovery, in 121 Days: The Corbin Raymond Story of Fighting for Life and Surviving a Traumatic Brain Injury.

The morning of July 4th, 2018 began like any other in Sadie Raymond’s household. What Sadie and her family didn’t know, however, was that by the end of the day the course of all of their lives, especially that of their teenage son, Corbin would change forever. After receiving a phone call that chilled her to the bone, Sadie rushed to the scene of a car accident alongside a forested road in their home state of New Hampshire. There, she discovered that her son had been a passenger in a car that had collided with a tree and was on his way to the hospital via ambulance.

For 121 days, Corbin fought an arduous battle for his life in the Intensive Care Unit at Boston Children’s Hospital and at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. New Englanders from across his home state and beyond declared themselves Corbin Strong. His family and friends found their strength and resilience in the face of adversity. And, through faith and love against all odds, Corbin won.

Featuring real-time journal entries and contributions from other members of Corbin’s family, 121 Days: The Corbin Raymond Story of Fighting for Life and Surviving a Traumatic Brain Injury chronicles the harrowing days, weeks, and months following the accident. Candid and evocative, 121 Days is a revelatory story of the depth of fear, the duration of courage, and, ultimately, the power of triumph.

Unvaccinated persons over 5 years of age are required to wear masks inside Gibson’s; vaccinated persons are strongly suggested to wear masks in the close quarters of event seating and the signing line.

Related Posts