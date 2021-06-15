Bulletin board

Everett Arena Roller Skating

Roller skating returned to the Douglas N. Everett Arena this week for its sixth summer. New skating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Roller skating will only be available for a limited time through Friday, July 30. Admission will be $5 with skate rentals available if needed for an additional $5 at the Pro Shop.

Book a private roller skating event for a birthday party, field trip, or rainout event. Private events only cost $150 an hour and include skate rentals. Call (603) 228-2784 or email everettarena@concordnh.gov if interested. Visit concordnh.gov/rollerskating for more information.

Arts Market finds new home at park

This summer, organizers are excited to move the Concord Arts Market to a monthly event in Rollins Park, on the third Saturdays of June through October (except August), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The city park provides us with a sprawling green space, allowing the arts market to grow both in the number of talented art and artisan vendors, but also in the variety of vendors and opportunities, including food, musicians and more. Watch us grow as we add more to create a true community event each month.

The award-winning Concord Arts Market (CAM) was founded in 2008 and ran as a weekly, juried, outdoor artisan and fine art market in downtown Concord.

Interested in joining us as an artist? Find more information, including the application on our website: concordartsmarket.net/summer-arts-market.html

The August Market will be held during Intown Concord’s Market Days Festival (Aug. 19 to 21) downtown.

For more information, visit concordartsmarket.net.

Open house at makerspace

Come check out Making Matters NH and all of that is happening in the Concord makerspace. They hold open houses and offer tours for the community on the second and fourth Mondays of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. You can see our space and equipment and learn more about our classes, memberships, and other initiatives. Making Matters NH is an 8,500 square foot shared workspace located in Penacook supporting makers, artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators in the greater Concord region. Our space offers a wood shop, metal shop, prototyping and electronics lab, fiber arts studio, and photography studio along with private offices and open studios for rent.

It is now open daily for members, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit makingmattersnh.org or email info@makingmattersnh.org.

Related Posts